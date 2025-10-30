Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund Earns Industry Recognition at the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund (“the Fund”) was recognized among Canada’s top-performing mortgage funds at the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (CHFA), held yesterday evening at the One King West Hotel in Toronto. Now in its 18th year, the CHFA program represents the highest distinction in Canada’s hedge fund industry—and 2025 marked the first year Mortgage Funds were recognized as a dedicated award category.

Out of 24 qualified Canadian mortgage funds, the Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund earned top-three placements in three key performance categories, including:

2nd Place – 1-Year Average Annual Return

3rd Place – 3-Year Average Annual Return

2nd Place – 10-Year Average Annual Return



In total, 291 Canadian funds participated in the 2025 CHFA program. Winners were determined solely on quantitative performance data as of June 30, 2025, with Fundata Canada Inc. overseeing data collection and tabulation. There is no nomination process or subjective evaluation, ensuring results are based entirely on objective performance metrics.

“Earning recognition across multiple return categories, including 10-year performance, highlights the consistency of our results over time,” said Scott Roberts, Vice President of Funds for Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund. “Our focus has always been on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and maintaining investor confidence through all market conditions.”



From left to right, Westboro Management, Chris Dangerfield CFO, Derek Serra President, Scott Roberts Vice President Funds



About Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund

The Fund manages a diversified portfolio of short-term residential mortgages in Ontario. Over 90% of the mortgages are in 1st position. The primary objective of the fund is to provide investors with a consistent and stable risk adjusted return for their investment portfolio. https://westboromic.com/fund-performance/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, our performance, our mortgage portfolio, and our distributions, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by using forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intent”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans” or “continue” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Offering Memorandum under “Risk Factors” (a copy of which can be obtained at https://westboromic.com/fund-performance/).

Those risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with public health crisis; liquidity; dependence on the Fund manager and the mortgage broker; potential conflicts of interest; no guaranteed return; credit risk; interest rate risk; environmental matters associated with our business; availability of investments; borrowing; limited sources of borrowing; risks related to the renewal of mortgages comprising our investment portfolio; risks related to the composition of our investment portfolio; reliance on borrowers; litigation risks; ability to manage growth; change in legislation; cyber risk; and qualification as a mortgage investment fund. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results and performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

