Flexible Packaging Industry to Reach USD415.95B by 2030, Fueled by Sustainability and Consumer Convenience Trends, Says Mordor Intelligence

The global flexible packaging industry size, valued at USD 336.87 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 415.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.31%, according to a recent market research report by Mordor Intelligence. Breakthroughs in mono-material films and advances in digital printing technology are redefining cost, efficiency, and design agility. These innovations minimize production waste and enable just-in-time workflows that protect profitability against raw material price volatility.

Rising adoption across food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products is boosting the flexible packaging market share globally. The adoption of antifog PE/PP blends and resealable zippers has become industry standard, aligning with consumer preference for multi-use, waste-reducing pouch formats. Meanwhile, the rising use of vacuum skin and high-barrier shrink films in protein packaging extends shelf life by as much as 25 days, ensuring predictable product replacement cycles.

Key Developments and Adoption Trends in the Flexible Packaging Industry

1. Sustainability-Driven Innovation

Brands are investing in recyclable laminates, mono-material solutions, and compostable films. Sustainability remains a central force driving packaging choices across industries.

2. Rising Food and Beverage Demand

Convenience packaging formats like pouches, sachets, and resealable bags continue to gain traction in food and beverage, especially in emerging markets.

3. Growth in Converted Flexible Formats

The converted flexible packaging market report by Mordor Intelligence highlights how converters are expanding value-added offerings such as preformed pouches, wraps, and laminates, enabling greater customization.

4. Expansion in Frozen Food Packaging

According to Mordor Intelligence’s flexible frozen food packaging market report, frozen meals and ready-to-eat categories are boosting demand for durable, temperature-resistant packaging.

Flexible Packaging Market – Key Segments

By Material Type

Plastic

Polyethylene (PE)

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Other Flexible Plastic

Paper

Aluminum Foil

Biodegradable and Compostable Materials

By Product Type

Pouches

Bags and Sacks

Films and Wraps

Other Product Types

By End-use Industry

Food

Frozen Food

Dairy-Based Products

Meat and Seafood

Baked Snacks and Confectionery

Fresh Produce

Other Food Products

Beverage

Juice and Nectars

Dairy-Based Drinks

Other Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Industrial

Other End-use Industry

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales Channel

Indirect Sales Channel

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Rest of Africa

Regional Growth Overview of the Flexible Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the flexible packaging market trends, with high growth led by China, India, and Southeast Asia, driven by rising packaged food consumption and retail expansion.

North America continues to demand sustainable formats, with regulatory pressure pushing investment in recyclable packaging.

Europe is advancing circular economy directives, influencing packaging design and waste management compliance across industries.

Company Profiles in the Flexible Packaging Industry

The flexible packaging market share is competitive, with global and regional players focusing on innovation and eco-friendly solutions. According to the flexible packaging market report, key companies include:

Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Sonoco Products Company

ProAmpac LLC

Coveris Management GmbH

Uflex Ltd.

Sigma Plastics Group

Schur Flexibles Holding

Wipf AG

Glenroy Inc.

Printpack Inc.

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

American Packaging Corporation

FlexPak Services LLC

Arabian Flexible Packaging LLC

Gulf East Paper & Plastic Industries LLC

Plastipak Packaging Inc.

These companies are strengthening their positions through product innovation, partnerships, and capacity expansions in growth markets.

