Flexible Packaging Industry to Reach USD415.95B by 2030, Fueled by Sustainability and Consumer Convenience Trends, Says Mordor Intelligence

The global flexible packaging industry size, valued at USD 336.87 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 415.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.31%, according to a recent market research report by Mordor Intelligence. Breakthroughs in mono-material films and advances in digital printing technology are redefining cost, efficiency, and design agility. These innovations minimize production waste and enable just-in-time workflows that protect profitability against raw material price volatility.
Rising adoption across food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products is boosting the flexible packaging market share globally. The adoption of antifog PE/PP blends and resealable zippers has become industry standard, aligning with consumer preference for multi-use, waste-reducing pouch formats. Meanwhile, the rising use of vacuum skin and high-barrier shrink films in protein packaging extends shelf life by as much as 25 days, ensuring predictable product replacement cycles.
Key Developments and Adoption Trends in the Flexible Packaging Industry
1. Sustainability-Driven Innovation
Brands are investing in recyclable laminates, mono-material solutions, and compostable films. Sustainability remains a central force driving packaging choices across industries.
2. Rising Food and Beverage Demand
Convenience packaging formats like pouches, sachets, and resealable bags continue to gain traction in food and beverage, especially in emerging markets.
3. Growth in Converted Flexible Formats
The converted flexible packaging market report by Mordor Intelligence highlights how converters are expanding value-added offerings such as preformed pouches, wraps, and laminates, enabling greater customization.
4. Expansion in Frozen Food Packaging
According to Mordor Intelligence’s flexible frozen food packaging market report, frozen meals and ready-to-eat categories are boosting demand for durable, temperature-resistant packaging.
Flexible Packaging Market – Key Segments
By Material Type
- Plastic
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)
- Cast Polypropylene (CPP)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
- Other Flexible Plastic
- Paper
- Aluminum Foil
- Biodegradable and Compostable Materials
By Product Type
- Pouches
- Bags and Sacks
- Films and Wraps
- Other Product Types
By End-use Industry
- Food
- Frozen Food
- Dairy-Based Products
- Meat and Seafood
- Baked Snacks and Confectionery
- Fresh Produce
- Other Food Products
- Beverage
- Juice and Nectars
- Dairy-Based Drinks
- Other Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Industrial
- Other End-use Industry
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales Channel
- Indirect Sales Channel
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordics
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Middle East and Africa
- Middle East
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Kenya
- Rest of Africa
Regional Growth Overview of the Flexible Packaging Market
- Asia-Pacific dominates the flexible packaging market trends, with high growth led by China, India, and Southeast Asia, driven by rising packaged food consumption and retail expansion.
- North America continues to demand sustainable formats, with regulatory pressure pushing investment in recyclable packaging.
- Europe is advancing circular economy directives, influencing packaging design and waste management compliance across industries.
Company Profiles in the Flexible Packaging Industry
The flexible packaging market share is competitive, with global and regional players focusing on innovation and eco-friendly solutions. According to the flexible packaging market report, key companies include:
- Amcor plc
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Mondi plc
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Sonoco Products Company
- ProAmpac LLC
- Coveris Management GmbH
- Uflex Ltd.
- Sigma Plastics Group
- Schur Flexibles Holding
- Wipf AG
- Glenroy Inc.
- Printpack Inc.
- Clondalkin Flexible Packaging
- American Packaging Corporation
- FlexPak Services LLC
- Arabian Flexible Packaging LLC
- Gulf East Paper & Plastic Industries LLC
- Plastipak Packaging Inc.
These companies are strengthening their positions through product innovation, partnerships, and capacity expansions in growth markets.
