Cloudastructure Secures Second Houston Luxury High-Rise with Ownership Group

Palo Alto, CA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), an award-winning leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced a major contract to secure a recently acquired luxury high-rise in downtown Houston. Spanning more than 400,000 square feet, the property ranks among the city’s premier multifamily assets, with a value in the hundreds of millions. This marks the second major property where the ownership group has entrusted Cloudastructure as its security partner, emphasizing the growing recognition of AI-driven surveillance and remote guarding as essential to protecting residents and maximizing value for property owners and operators.

The Houston high-rise will be secured using Cloudastructure’s proprietary AI/ML video analytics, integrated with its seamless Remote Guarding platform. This combination has been proven to deliver a crime deterrence rate of up to 98% and reduce physical guard costs by as much as 40%. By embedding these advanced capabilities into Class-A developments, ownership groups can position security as a luxury amenity, creating a powerful differentiator that appeals to both residents and investors.

The customer’s first high-end location deploying Cloudastructure’s solution has already seen a significant reduction in security challenges, including loitering, trespassing, and suspicious activity. Cloudastructure CEO James McCormick noted, “In just two months, our Remote Guards have addressed over 50 incidents at this site that have led to improved resident safety, rule enforcement, and prevented violence from escalating. Our 24/7 protection, with detection, talk down, and dispatch, has accelerated our customer’s desire to roll out to other locations.”

“Security is a material factor in asset performance,” McCormick added. “By integrating AI surveillance and Remote Guarding into luxury properties, ownership groups are reducing liability and operational costs while enhancing their competitive position and brand in the market. Winning a second flagship property with this owner shows their confidence that Cloudastructure delivers operational excellence and measurable ROI. For institutional owners expanding or repositioning high-value multifamily assets, we help protect reputation, keep residents safe, and strengthen long-term portfolio performance. We’re excited to build on this momentum for more portfolios.”

For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

