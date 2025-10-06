Mainframe Modernization Market Projected to Hit USD 12.77 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Need for IT Agility, Scalability, and Cost Efficiency | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mainframe Modernization Market was valued at USD 6.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.39% during 2025-2032.

One of the main drivers behind businesses' modernization of mainframes is the growing need for scalable and economical IT infrastructure. Conventional systems lack the adaptability needed for expanding digital workloads and are costly to operate. Cloud platforms and hybrid models, which provide lower operating costs, increased agility, and quicker deployment, are attracting the attention of organizations. Businesses can encourage innovation, improve consumer experiences, and maximize resources thanks to this shift. Businesses are under pressure to guarantee scalability and real-time data processing, which outdated mainframes are unable to provide effectively. In order to balance cost, performance, and competitive advantage, upgrading thus becomes a strategic priority.





Download PDF Sample of Mainframe Modernization Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8322

Key Players:

IBM

TCS

Capgemini

Atos

AWS

Micro Focus

BMC Software

Infosys

Wipro

HCL Tech

DXC Technology

Kyndryl

Rocket Software

Fujitsu

Cognizant

Tech Mahindra

Broadcom

TmaxSoft

PalmDigitalz

TSRI

Mainframe Modernization Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.26 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.39% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Offering (Software, Services)

• By Type of Modernization (Rehosting, Refactoring, Rearchitecting, Replacement)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs))

• By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), IT & ITES, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, Education, Manufacturing, Other Verticals)

• By Technology Used (Application Development Tools, Cloud Migration Tools, Integration Platforms, Data Management Solutions) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

If You Need Any Customization on Mainframe Modernization Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8322

Segmentation Analysis:

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominated with 70% Share in 2024; Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Segment is the Fastest-growing at a CAGR of 11.50%

Large enterprises held the largest share in 2024 due to their reliance on legacy systems for mission-critical operations across industries, such as banking, insurance, and government. Small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to grow rapidly over 2025-2032 as they increasingly adopt cost-effective modernization solutions to compete with larger players.

By Offering, Software Dominated with 59% Market Share in 2024; Services is the Fastest-growing Segment at a CAGR of 10.64%

The software segment dominated in 2024 as enterprises prioritize modernization platforms offering migration, integration, and application reengineering capabilities. The services segment is projected to grow quickly over 2025-2032 as enterprises demand consulting, implementation, and managed services to minimize migration risks.

By Vertical, Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) Segment Dominated with 32% Share in 2024; Healthcare is the Fastest-Growing Segment at a CAGR of 12.09%

The banking, financial services, and insurance sector led the market in 2024 as it heavily relies on mainframes for core banking, transaction processing, and regulatory compliance. Healthcare is expected to witness rapid growth from 2025 to 2032 as providers modernize legacy systems to enhance patient data management, digital records, and telemedicine platforms.

By Modernization Type, Rehosting Segment Dominated with 30% Share in 2024; Rearchitecting is the Fastest-Growing Segment at a CAGR of 11.15%

Rehosting dominated in 2024 as enterprises prefer cost-effective modernization approaches that migrate workloads to cloud or modern environments without major code changes. Rearchitecting is expected to expand significantly from 2025 to 2032 as enterprises increasingly focus on redesigning legacy applications for long-term flexibility and cloud-native integration.

In 2024, North America Dominated the Market with a Share of 38%; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Over 2025-2032

North America dominated the market in 2024 with 38% share due to its strong base of large enterprises relying on legacy mainframes, particularly in banking, insurance, and government sectors. Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 at 11.27% CAGR, driven by rapid digitalization, cloud adoption, and expanding IT investments across developing economies, such as India and China.

Recent Developments:

In 2025, IBM unveiled the IBM z17, integrating the Telum II processor and AI accelerators to deliver real-time AI inference, stronger cybersecurity, and hybrid-cloud scalability through z/OS 3.2, advancing mainframe modernization for enterprises.

IBM unveiled the IBM z17, integrating the Telum II processor and AI accelerators to deliver real-time AI inference, stronger cybersecurity, and hybrid-cloud scalability through z/OS 3.2, advancing mainframe modernization for enterprises. In 2025, AWS published updated guidance on replatforming mainframe applications using a shared IBM Db2 for z/OS database, supporting incremental modernization, reduced disruption, and seamless integration of critical workloads into scalable AWS Cloud environments.

Buy Full Research Report on Mainframe Modernization Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8322

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand modernization cost dynamics across approaches, organization sizes, and regions, enabling effective budgeting and ROI forecasting.

– helps you understand modernization cost dynamics across approaches, organization sizes, and regions, enabling effective budgeting and ROI forecasting. OPERATIONAL & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate modernization success through KPIs like project timelines, downtime reduction, performance gains, and maintenance cost savings.

– helps you evaluate modernization success through KPIs like project timelines, downtime reduction, performance gains, and maintenance cost savings. TECHNOLOGY & INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you uncover modernization patterns across cloud-native adoption, automation levels, API integration, and AI/ML-driven code optimization.

– helps you uncover modernization patterns across cloud-native adoption, automation levels, API integration, and AI/ML-driven code optimization. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess adherence to evolving data protection and security standards, audit frequency, and compliance-driven cost or timeline shifts.

– helps you assess adherence to evolving data protection and security standards, audit frequency, and compliance-driven cost or timeline shifts. PROJECT & CLIENT SEGMENTATION METRICS – helps you analyze modernization distribution by industry, geography, and platform type to identify high-demand segments and emerging opportunities.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.