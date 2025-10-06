Sunrise Granted Patent for Mesophase Carbon Microsphere–Silicon Carbon Composite Anode Material, Strengthening Leadership in Solid-State Battery Anode Technologies

DOVER, USA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has been granted an invention patent titled “Preparation Method of a Mesophase Carbon Microsphere–Silicon Carbon Composite Anode Material” (Patent Granted No. CN115188949B). This newly granted patent represents a major technological breakthrough in solid-state battery anode materials, solidifying Sunrise’s leading position in the field of next-generation solid-state battery technologies and advancing its innovation roadmap in high-performance energy materials.

The patented invention discloses an innovative method for preparing mesophase carbon microsphere–silicon carbon composite anode materials. The process involves polymerizing medium-temperature pitch in a reactor to obtain polymerized pitch, followed by sedimentation and centrifugation to produce mesophase carbon microspheres. These microspheres are then modified using plasma technology to create modified mesophase carbon microspheres. An organic solvent containing an organosilane coupling agent and organic lithium salt is prepared, and silicon salts are deposited onto the modified microsphere surface via an electrochemical deposition method, followed by washing and carbonization to yield the final composite material.

This patented technology plays a critical role in the development of solid-state batteries. The newly developed composite material demonstrates superior lithium-ion transport, structural stability, and compressive strength, significantly enhancing the energy density, cycle life, and safety of solid-state batteries. By optimizing the structural interface between carbon and silicon, the technology effectively overcomes the challenges of volume expansion and ionic conductivity faced by silicon-based anodes during high-pressure solid-state battery assembly, providing key technical support for the large-scale industrialization of solid-state batteries.

“This patent approval further strengthens Sunrise’s leadership in solid-state battery anode materials,” said Haiping Hu, Founder and CEO of Sunrise New Energy. “We will continue to expand our R&D investment, focusing on innovation and industrialization of next-generation battery materials, and accelerating the establishment of a globally leading new energy materials technology platform.”

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +86 4009919228