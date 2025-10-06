Westland Insurance acquires Beneficial Insurance Solutions

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest independent insurance brokerages, today announced that it acquired Beneficial Insurance Solutions (BIS), effective October 1. This acquisition reflects Westland’s strategic focus on deepening its presence in Alberta and expanding its ability to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions to clients within their local communities.

Based in Calgary, Beneficial Insurance Solutions has been serving clients for over 20 years, building a strong reputation for trusted advice, tailored insurance products, and long-standing community relationships. The firm offers a full suite of insurance services, including personal, commercial, life and benefits insurance solutions. By joining Westland, BIS clients will gain access to an even wider range of insurance offerings and digital tools, while continuing to benefit from the local expertise and service they know and trust.

“We’re delighted to welcome Beneficial Insurance Solutions to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance. “BIS’s long-standing reputation for serving Calgary clients over decades, aligns perfectly with our philosophy. This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional client service, risk advisory and advocacy to more Albertans - something we take great pride in, especially as the risk landscape continues to evolve and become more complex.”

Westland remains committed to expanding its presence in Canada through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.