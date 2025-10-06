Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Surge USD 5.22 Billion at 5.34% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thyroid cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 3.10 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 5.22 billion by 2034, rising at a 5.34% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growing thyroid cancer instances & technological breakthroughs in diagnostics are propelling the global market expansion.

Key Takeaways

Thyroid cancer diagnostics industry poised to reach USD 3.1 billion in 2024.

Forecasted to grow to USD 5.22 billion by 2034.

Expected to maintain a CAGR of 5.34% from 2025 to 2034.

North America held a dominant share of 44% in the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years.

By cancer type, the papillary carcinoma segment led the thyroid cancer diagnostics market in 2024.

By cancer type, the follicular carcinoma segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

By technique, the imaging technique segment dominated the market in 2024.

By technique, the biopsy technique segment is expected to grow notably in the studied years.

By end user, the hospital laboratories segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By end user, the research institutes segment is expected to witness significant expansion during 2025-2034.



What are the Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics?

The global thyroid cancer diagnostics market refers to technological advances that are coupled with AI-assisted ultrasound and molecular tests, specifically ThyroSeq, to enhance the assessment of nodules and genomic information for malignancy challenge. A major factor impacting the global market is the accelerating emphasis on earlier diagnosis due to a rise in awareness and optimized screening programs. Recent transformations include ultrasound elastography, which measures the stiffness of a thyroid nodule & the emergence of multiparametric ultrasound (MPUS), which integrates B-mode, Doppler, and elastography, to facilitate a more comprehensive assessment of nodules instead of any single method alone.

Market Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.27 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 5.22 billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 5.34 % Leading Region North America by 44% Market Segmentation By Cancer Type, By Technique, By End-use, By Region Top Key Players Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, GE HealthCare, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc.

What are the Significant Drivers Involved in the Market Growth?

A rigorous driver in the thyroid cancer diagnostics market is the growing prevalence of thyroid issues and the expansion of the aging population, which is boosting the demand for highly sophisticated diagnostics. These instances are fueling demand for advanced technologies, including Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), liquid biopsy, and specific mutation analysis (e.g., BRAF, RAS), which are boosting diagnostic accuracy and allowing personalized medicine. Another crucial catalyst is that governments and health organizations are highly facilitating sponsorship for screening and awareness campaigns for thyroid cancer.

What are the Trends in the Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market?

The global market is focusing on the use of AI-based solutions, including software and test, in the effective diagnosis of thyroid diagnosis.

In September 2025, RamSoft Inc., a leading player in cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions, entered into a new distributorship agreement with Koios Medical to offer an Integrated AI-powered software for breast and thyroid cancer diagnosis.

In December 2024, OncoHelix, a company in precision diagnostics, partnered with Qualisure Diagnostics to facilitate an innovative Thyroid GuidePx test for patients across Canada.

What is the Arising Challenge in the Respective Market?

A vital challenge in the thyroid cancer diagnostics market is the need for higher expenses on advanced imaging, molecular tests, and genomic profiling. Also, the use of standard diagnostic techniques, such as fine-needle aspiration (FNA), can result in indeterminate outcomes, with raised demand for repeat biopsies.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 44% in the thyroid cancer diagnostics market. The regional growth relies on the rising cases of disease, advanced healthcare infrastructure, phenomenal technological innovation, and the increasing focus on early and accurate detection. The 2024 International Expert Consensus on Ultrasound-guided Thermal Ablation demonstrated deeper guidance on the application of ultrasound for both diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, especially for low-risk papillary thyroid carcinoma.

For instance,

In August 2025, UNC Hospital launched a first-of-its-kind clinical trial focused on improvements in outcomes in BRAF wildtype (lacking the BRAF mutation) anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC).



Why did the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

In the future, the Asia Pacific will expand rapidly in the thyroid cancer diagnostics market. Accelerating healthcare awareness, a shift toward preventive care, and the development of private healthcare facilities are influencing the prospective growth of this market. Chinese researchers have innovated algorithms, such as the naked mole-rat algorithm, to improve machine learning models for classifying thyroid tumors. In 2025, a major study leveraged the establishment of a specific mutation panel for Korean patients, where the BRAF V600E mutation is mainly prevalent in papillary thyroid cancer.

Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market: Latest Updates in 2025

Country Regulatory Body Initiatives U.S. American Thyroid Association (ATA) In 2025, the ATA published updated management guidelines for differentiated thyroid cancer, in which numerous medical specialists, a patient advocate, and experts in evidence-based medicine participated. China The China Anti-Cancer Association In March 2025, the association released updated guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (RAIR-DTC). Japan Japanese Society of Thyroid Surgeons They have developed specific guidelines for managing differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC), which suggest hemithyroidectomy for smaller tumors. India IndiaAI and the National Cancer Grid (NCG) In August 2025, they introduced the CATCH Grant Program to promote startups and researchers to design AI-enabled tools for cancer diagnostics.

Segmental Insights

By cancer type analysis

Which Cancer Type Led the Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market in 2024?

In 2024, the papillary carcinoma segment accounted for the dominating share of the market. The segment is widely driven by the accelerating instances of thyroid cancers, and major advances in ultrasound, CT, MRI, PET scans, and specifically molecular diagnostics, which are supporting the early and accurate detection of these cancers. Recently, the Korean Thyroid Association conveyed guidelines recommending active surveillance (AS) for low-risk papillary thyroid microcarcinomas (PTMC) over immediate surgery, a response to issues about overtreatment.

Whereas the follicular carcinoma segment is predicted to register the fastest growth. The aging population is a crucial population that is facing this kind of thyroid cancer, which further applies molecular profiling in recognizing the aggressiveness and metastatic possible of follicular thyroid carcinoma (FTC), paving the way for customized, or personalized, therapy. However, in the last few months, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a classification, and the invasive encapsulated follicular variant of papillary thyroid carcinoma has been understood as a specific entity, separate from other follicular-patterned tumors.

By technique analysis

What Made the Imaging Technique Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The imaging technique segment led with a major share of the thyroid cancer diagnostics market in 2024. The widespread adoption of non-invasive techniques, including ultrasound, CT, MRI, and PET scans, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are supporting the comprehensive imaging sector progression. Additionally, the major contribution of innovative X-ray techniques is enabling 3D analysis of entire thyroid tumor samples, allowing pathologists to assess the tissue virtually on a screen without slicing it.

Although the biopsy technique segment is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR. A surge in molecular and genetic testing using diverse samples, resulting in personalized treatments, and the integration of AI-powered imaging and digital pathology to transform diagnostic accuracy and precision. The market is exploring photonic crystal (PhC) sensors allied with machine learning for non-invasive diagnostics and the application of exosomal microRNAs and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for a "liquid biopsy" approach.

By end user analysis

Which End User held a Major Share of the Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market in 2024?

The hospital laboratories segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. These laboratories are a prominent care point for the rising volume of cancer diagnoses, as well as the emergence of wider public awareness regarding thyroid cancers is also impacting the overall market growth. Incorporation of MALDI-TOF MS and mass spectrometry is supporting the detection of specific protein and metabolite biomarkers in thyroid samples, to facilitate detailed insights into the disease.

The research institutes segment is estimated to expand at a notable CAGR during 2025-2034. These institutes are providing diverse innovations in thyroid cancer diagnosis by capturing crucial funding from the leading organization. Involvement of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), with its significant funding & researchers, has evolved and validated genomic tests for thyroid nodules with inconclusive biopsy results. Recently, Thermo Fisher collaborated with major cancer research institutions to establish liquid biopsy assays for early identification and tracking of thyroid cancers.

Latest Developments in the Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market

In September 2025, Pulse Biosciences Inc. unveiled the first successful procedures in a multicenter study employing its nanosecond pulsed field ablation (nsPFA) technology to treat benign thyroid nodules.

In February 2025, Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Hyderabad, launched a noninvasive thermal ablation procedure to treat benign and malignant thyroid nodules.

Thyroid Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Players List

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

GE HealthCare

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Cancer Type

Papillary carcinoma

Follicular carcinoma

Others



By Technique

Blood Test

Imaging

Biopsy

Others

By End-use

Hospital Laboratories

Cancer Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





