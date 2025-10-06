MOLINA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Molina (MOH) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Molina Healthcare, Inc. (“Molina” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MOH) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Molina securities between February 5, 2025 and July 23, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 2, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) material, adverse facts concerning the Company’s “medical cost trend assumptions;” (2) that Molina was experiencing a “dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend;” (3) that Molina’s near term growth was dependent on a lack of “utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services;” (4) as a result of the foregoing, Molina’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Next Steps:

