Francesca Page, Travel Trends Expert, discusses Why Costa Rica Should Be Your Next Family Getaway, No Matter the Season with YourUpdateTV

Oct. 06, 2025

With more Americans seeking meaningful travel experiences that combine adventure, family bonding, and sustainability, Costa Rica is emerging as a premier year-round destination. Known for its accessible flights, rich biodiversity, and wide array of activities, the country offers travelers an unmatched blend of outdoor excitement and cultural immersion.

Costa Rica’s unique microclimates make it an ideal destination in any season. During the dry season, visitors enjoy sunny days perfect for beaches and outdoor adventures, while the green season transforms the landscape into lush rainforests, offering fewer crowds and vibrant wildlife encounters. The country’s Pacific and Caribbean coasts offer epic surfing, rafting, and countless other thrills that appeal to travelers of all ages. With new direct flights debuting from cities including San Francisco, Seattle, and Fort Lauderdale, as well as two international airports in San Jose and Liberia, Costa Rica is easier to reach than ever.

Families are drawn to Costa Rica for experiences that go far beyond traditional resort stays. Parents are increasingly seeking opportunities for children to connect with nature, explore local culture, and engage in hands-on adventures. From learning to surf together to visiting bustling local markets and exploring national parks, Costa Rica offers activities that create lasting memories while teaching the value of curiosity, exploration, and cultural understanding.

Adventure is designed to be safe and engaging for the whole family. Ziplining through the rainforest, gentle river safaris to spotting monkeys and sloths, waterfall hikes, and snorkeling in calm waters allow kids to participate safely while parents enjoy the thrill alongside them. Beyond adventure, Costa Rica continues to lead in sustainable travel.

Eco-conscious visitors can stay in eco-lodges powered by renewable energy, join guided tours led by certified naturalists, and take part in conservation projects such as sea turtle releases. These experiences allow families to enjoy unique adventures while making a positive impact on local communities and the environment.

With its combination of accessibility, safety, adventure, and sustainability, Costa Rica is fast becoming the destination of choice for families seeking more than a typical vacation. For more information, visit visitcostarica.com or follow @visit_costarica on Instagram.

