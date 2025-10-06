Just Published: A New Love Story Narrates Exciting Developments Transforming A Community

Charleston, SC, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mending Mine is more than a LOve Story. It is a journey of healing and renewal that carries you on its wings through a horizon of hope and resonance. The author’s first-person narrative is one that resonates with anyone who has ever felt the sting of pain and anguish that stems from a broken heart — or loss of a loved one.

Mending Mine is a testament to the transformative power of healing through faith, forgiveness, and grace. Through is the key word. It elegantly pulls you into its folds and invites you to be a protagonist with the author’s voyage from dislocation to healing, from vacuity to rebirth.

Mending Mine explores how pain and sorrow do NOT need to define your life. It can propel you toward a present and future bright with possibilities and promise. But first, you have to go through considerable pain, anguish, and reflection.

At least that is my LOve Story — and I am sticking to it.

At the end of each chapter, Cahill offers “Three Invitations for further thought, reflection... and action."



About the Author: Rob Cahill is a Seattle native. He lived 33 years in his birth city before moving cross-country to “The Other” Washington — DC, that is — for 35 years. For the last 7 years, he has lived in “Beautiful Beaufort by the Bay!” (South Carolina). A proud father of four successful children, he also savors his role as “Grandpa C” to nine. Cahill earned an undergraduate degree in civil and systems engineering from the University of Washington (Seattle) which he complemented in 1974 with an MBA in organizational behavior. His passions encompass basketball, spiritual growth, and, for the last 58 years, Pickelball. With Mending Mine, his first and last book, Cahill seeks to share his own LOve Story in hopes that it might also be of service to you too.

