Mobile Computer Market Size to Surpass USD 10.20 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.41% | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Mobile Computer Market size was valued at USD 6.22 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 10.20 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.41% during 2026-2033.”

Rising Adoption of Rugged and IoT-Enabled Mobile Computers Across Industries Propel Market Expansion

The growing need for IoT-enabled and robust devices across sectors including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail is propelling the mobile computer market. Companies are looking for solutions that offer seamless connectivity, operational efficiency, and real-time data access. The market is expanding faster due to the growing use of mobile computers for field services, inventory management, and business mobility. Technological developments, such as GPS tracking, wireless networking, and barcode scanning also contribute to the market's global rise.

The market is expanding due to the growing need for laptops, tablets, and rugged handheld devices in the retail, healthcare, and logistics sectors. The functionality and efficiency of devices are being improved by technological developments including integrated barcode scanners, NFC, GPS, and IoT compatibility. Businesses are using mobile computing solutions in response to growing digitization and the demand for real-time data access.

Mobile Computer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.22 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.41% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops and Notebooks)



• By Application (Internet access, Global Position System, Emergency services and Entertainment services)



• By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)



• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

Smartphones led the market with a 55.21% share in 2025E and also registered the fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.50%. The segment’s growth is driven by portability, high processing power, and multiple connectivity options, making them suitable for logistics, retail, healthcare, and field services offered by smartphones.

By Application

Internet access dominated the market with a 40.57% share in 2025E as they enable real-time data communication, cloud-based operations, and seamless connectivity across enterprises and consumer segments. Emergency services were the fastest-growing application with a CAGR of 12.84% as they are the first responders increasingly rely on mobile devices for location tracking, communication, and real-time data access, enhancing response times and operational effectiveness in critical situations.

By Component

Hardware led the market with a 69.75% share in 2025E due to the essential role of durable, high-performance components in ensuring device reliability and functionality across industries. Services were the fastest-growing component with a CAGR of 12.40%. The growth is driven by the rising demand for software solutions, device management, maintenance, cloud integration, and training programs that support enterprise mobility, optimize device performance, and reduce operational downtime.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises held the largest share at 61.51% in 2025E leveraging extensive mobile computing deployments to optimize operations, enhance workforce productivity, and integrate real-time data solutions across global operations. SMEs were the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.24% driven by increasing digital transformation, affordable mobile solutions, and adoption of cost-effective rugged devices.

North America Held the Dominant Market Share of 41.50% in 2025E; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness the Fastest CAGR Growth of 7.10% During 2026-2033

In 2025E, North America dominated the Mobile Computer Market and accounted for 41.50% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the increasing adoption of enterprise mobility solutions across industries. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Mobile Computer Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 7.10% due to rapid industrialization, digital transformation, and growing logistics and retail sectors.

Recent News:

In September 2025 , Advantech launched the UBX-010RC, a compact ARM-based edge computer with built-in Google Mobile Services, enhancing IoT and edge computing capabilities.

, Advantech launched the UBX-010RC, a compact ARM-based edge computer with built-in Google Mobile Services, enhancing IoT and edge computing capabilities. In May 2025, Casio introduced the “Comfy JT-200T,” a new product incorporating 60 years of know-how, aiming to enhance user experience in scientific calculators.

