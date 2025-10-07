Real Estate Software Market to Hit $34.1 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.0%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Real Estate Software Market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.65 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 34.1 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2025 to 2032. The global real estate software market is projected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. Increasing digital transformation and the widespread adoption of cloud-based technologies are driving real estate companies to invest in advanced software solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Global Real Estate Software Market Key Takeaways

Global real estate software demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 14% from 2025 to 2032.

Real estate PMS is expected to remain the highly sought-after software type during the forecast period.

Based on application, commercial sector segment is slated to account for 63% of the global real estate software market share in 2025.

North America is projected to dominate the global industry, accounting for over one-third of the market share by 2025

Asia Pacific, with an estimated market share of 22.9% in 2025, is poised to become the most lucrative pocket for real estate software companies during the forecast period.

Ongoing Digital Transformation Fueling Real Estate Software Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest real estate software market analysis highlights key factors driving market expansion. One such prominent growth factor is the ongoing digital transformation.

The real estate industry is undergoing a massive digital shift, especially across nations like the United States, India, and China. For instance, the Ministry of Rural Development reports that 95% of land records in rural India have been digitized since 2016.

Businesses are increasingly moving from paper-based, manual processes to digital and automated workflows to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and stay ahead of the competition. This is expected to drive demand for real estate software during the forecast period.

High Costs and Data Privacy Concerns Could Restrain Market Growth

The global real estate software market outlook appears optimistic. However, high initial costs and rising data privacy concerns might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Real estate software handles sensitive information like financial records, personal client data, and property details. This raises concerns about potential cybersecurity and data breaches, thereby slowing down adoption of real estate software.

In addition, some real estate software platforms require significant upfront investments. This becomes a barrier for small and medium-sized property managers and landlords, thereby slowing down real estate software market demand.

Rising Demand for Efficiency and Automation Creating Growth Opportunities

Real estate professionals, including property managers, agents, and developers, are increasingly seeking tools to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks. This is putting real estate software into the spotlight.

Software solutions for property management, accounting, and lead management are witnessing high demand as they streamline operations as well as reduce human errors and save time for more strategic activities. This trend is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for real estate software vendors worldwide.

Emerging Real Estate Software Market Trends

A key trend in the real estate software market is the incorporation of advanced technologies. Vendors are increasingly incorporating AI, IoT, and data analytics into their solutions. These smart technologies enable features like predictive maintenance, personalized recommendations, and efficient transaction processes. For instance, companies like Zillow are using AI to enhance user experiences as well as streamline homebuying processes.

Rising demand for property management software is expected to boost the target market. The booming real estate sector is prompting managers to adopt digital tools for efficient operations. Property management software helps in automating daily tasks, improving data accessibility, and enhancing tenant experiences.

Cloud-based real estate software platforms are gaining popularity, thanks to their scalability, remote accessibility, and lower upfront costs. Rising adoption of these cloud-based solutions is expected to boost the real estate software market value during the forthcoming period.

Analyst’s View

“The global real estate software industry is projected to grow rapidly, owing to expanding real estate sector, rising adoption of digital solutions, growing popularity of cloud-based solutions, and increasing demand for automated property management and AI-driven decision-making tools,” said a senior analyst at Coherent Market Insights (CMI).

Current Events and Their Impact on the Real Estate Software Market

Event Description and Impact AI-Powered Real Estate Platforms Gain Traction Description: Sydney-based startup Voqo secured $800,000 in funding to modernize Australia's real estate industry by replacing outdated phone systems with AI bots that handle call answering and triaging. Impact: This innovation enhances customer interactions and reduces overhead costs for property managers, signaling a shift towards AI-driven solutions in property management. Shift Towards Cloud-Based Real Estate Software Description: The market share of cloud-deployed real estate industry software is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Impact: Cloud solutions provide faster data access, improved productivity, and scalability, making them attractive to small and mid-sized property managers and landlords. Cybersecurity Threats and Data Privacy Regulations Description: There is a surge in ransomware attacks on real estate firms. Impact: This is driving investment in secure, cloud-based real estate software solutions with enhanced protection.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the real estate software market report:

Accruent

AppFolio, Inc.

CoStar Group

Altus Group Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Entrata

Aareon

Intuit Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

IBM Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Microsoft

Yardi Systems

RealPage

MRI Software LLC



Key Developments

In July 2025, Measurabl launched a new free sustainability software solution for the real estate industry. This solution gives real estate professionals tools to manage, measure, and report on property and portfolio sustainability performance at no cost.

In March 2024, Planon introduced its new Planon Real Estate Management for SAP S/4HANA solution. This solution offers complete real estate and property management features fully integrated with SAP S/4HANA. It helps organizations improve their real estate strategy and manage smart, sustainable buildings efficiently.

In June 2025, AppFolio introduced new innovations, including the latest version of AppFolio Realm-X, at NAA Apartmentalize 2025. These new AI agents have the tendency to transform performance in real estate. They are designed to automate complex workflows through advanced agentic operations.

Market Segmentation

By Software Type (Revenue, USD Bn, 2025 - 2032)

Real Estate ERP

Real Estate PMS

Real Estate CRM

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Bn, 2025 - 2032)

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2025 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







