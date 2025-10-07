AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, announces its financial results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2025 (“1Q26”).

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended August 31, 2025

Net sales in 1Q26 were $6.9 million, as compared to $5.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 17.2%

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 67.6% in 1Q26, compared to 71.0% in the prior year period

Operating expenses were 61.6% of net sales in 1Q26, an improvement from 73.4% in the prior year period

Operating income improved to $0.4 million, or 6.0% of revenue, in 1Q26, from an operating loss of $0.1 million, or (2.4%) of revenue, in the prior year period

Net income was $0.3 million in 1Q26, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA in 1Q26 was $0.7 million, a 291.3% increase from $0.2 million in the prior year period

Net cash used in operating activities for 1Q26 was $0.7 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.9 million in the prior year period

Cash on hand as of August 31, 2025 was $4.1 million, compared to $4.8 million as of May 31, 2025

Basic and diluted earnings per share for 1Q26 were $0.05 and $0.04, respectively, compared to a basic and diluted loss per share of $0.02 in the prior year period



Recent Business Highlights

Expanded into Costco with the introduction of the XCOR SE earbud (in-store and online at Costco.com) and the X30i filtered earplug bundle pack (Costco.com only)



Launched the full Reviv3 Procare® product line in Chatters, Canada’s largest salon retailer with more than 115 salons



“Our first quarter results reflected a revenue mix more heavily weighted to the retail channel than any of our previous quarters. Initial shipment of our AXIL® hearing products to a new national membership-based retail chain was a key driver of this mix shift and helped our total revenue grow 17% year-over-year,” commented Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AXIL.

“The combination of a slight increase in sales and marketing expenses to support this incremental offline retail business, combined with fiscal discipline in managing other corporate expenses, allowed us to demonstrate significant operating leverage in the quarter. Despite the $1 million in revenue growth – or 17% total revenue growth and 25% revenue growth from AXIL-branded hearing products only – in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, operating expenses were flat year-over-year and declined as a percentage of sales to 62% in the quarter from 73% in the prior year period. The result was an increase of $0.4 million in net income from a net loss of $0.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 to net income of $0.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and an increase of $600,000 in EBITDA on a year-over-year basis and a swing to positive EBITDA for the quarter. The combined effect of higher revenue, a greater wholesale mix, and expense control led to solid profitability and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 versus a diluted loss per share of $0.02 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

“Over the last 18 months, our strategic focus has been to diversify our revenue channel mix and develop a more stable and balanced mix of online sales via our own e-commerce website, offline retail, and international distribution. Historically, our e-commerce channel has accounted for an overwhelming majority of our revenue, but in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we saw clear signs that our strategy is working, and our financial results reflect this progress. An increased mix of wholesale retail revenue should continue to benefit the Company, as this channel offers greater profitability and operating leverage than our online e-commerce channel. While gross margins alone are slightly higher in the e-commerce channel than in the wholesale channel, our online sales also carry with it greater sales and marketing expenses and customer acquisition costs than the offline retail channel.

“We continue to look for additional retail distribution channels for our advanced hearing enhancement and protection products. An increased retail presence, along with the benefits of our historical and current online marketing efforts, should help raise customer awareness and turn AXIL products into a sought-after hearing protection and enhancement brand on the market.

“Along with a goal of increased retail presence, we will continue to innovate to deliver high-performance, ergonomic, and desirable products. Our product roadmap includes the introduction of numerous new products or next-generation products in the coming two to three quarters, beginning with the next generation GS Extreme 3.0 product that is set to launch in time for the holiday season.

“Turning to the balance sheet, inventory increased appreciably, though that was expected given the increased product supply needed to service our wholesale segment and an initial purchase order from a new customer. We expect that to normalize over time. Cash at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $4.1 million, which we believe is sufficient for us to internally fund our strategy and growth objectives.

“Lastly, I’d like to provide some insights on our hair and skin care segment that sells our flagship Reviv3® line of hair care products. While much of our resources over the last few years have been focused on growing the hearing protection segment, we see a pathway for the hair and skin care segment to become more than just a dormant or hidden asset for the Company. We have already made strategic leadership additions to that business segment and expect to further bolster the team with additional experienced leaders with proven success in the beauty industry. Our new relationship with Chatters, Canada’s premier salon chain, was established shortly after bringing on a new leader, indicating that leadership can make a meaningful impact. We are optimistic that making leadership additions to this segment will be accretive to the Company and deliver sustainable shareholder value, especially in the professional beauty channel.

“We remain focused and disciplined in our execution as we strive for meaningful long-term growth across both of our product segments. We have built a strong foundation that supports sustainable growth and operational efficiencies and are encouraged by our first quarter results and the business trends seen thus far in fiscal 2026,” concluded Mr. Toghraie.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates EBITDA by taking net income calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), and adjusting for income taxes, interest income or expense, and depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, further adjusted for stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is also presented as a percentage of revenue, which is calculated by dividing the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenue for the same period. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, and management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA important indicators in evaluating the Company’s business on a consistent basis across various periods for trend analyses. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measure, net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP is included in a schedule to this press release.

AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2025 AND AUGUST 31, 2024



2025

2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 334,294 $ (109,805 ) Provision for income taxes 115,058 - Interest income, net (36,296 ) (28,631 ) Depreciation and amortization 62,087 12,895 Total EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 475,143 (125,541 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 199,212 297,864 Total Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 674,355 $ 172,323 Sales, net (GAAP) $ 6,856,218 $ 5,851,272 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Sales, net (Non-GAAP) 9.8 % 2.9 %





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS August 31, 2025 May 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,086,624 $ 4,769,854 Accounts receivable, net 2,778,751 1,003,945 Inventory, net 3,889,462 2,533,658 Due from related party - 222 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 935,679 947,969 Total Current Assets 11,690,516 9,255,648 OTHER ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 395,857 412,261 Intangible assets, net 452,405 403,591 Right of use asset 521,993 579,121 Deferred tax asset 122,182 46,239 Other assets 20,720 20,720 Goodwill 2,152,215 2,152,215 Total Other Assets 3,665,372 3,614,147 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,355,888 $ 12,869,795 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 2,391,752 $ 866,573 Customer deposits 209,942 67,412 Contract liabilities- current 755,736 757,355 Notes payable - current 3,459 3,574 Due to related party 151,269 - Lease liability, current 207,929 212,543 Income tax liability 501,370 310,369 Other current liabilities 294,394 244,998 Total Current Liabilities 4,515,851 2,462,824 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Lease liability, long term 352,475 404,669 Note payable, long term 135,740 136,655 Contract liabilities- long term 158,608 205,939 Total Long Term Liabilities 646,823 747,263 Total Liabilities 5,162,674 3,210,087 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 28,000,000 shares authorized; 27,773,500 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2025 and May 31, 2025 2,777 2,777 Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 15,000,000 shares authorized; 6,657,717 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2025 and May 31, 2025 666 666 Additional paid-in capital 9,134,759 8,935,547 Retained Earnings 1,055,012 720,718 Total Stockholders' Equity 10,193,214 9,659,708 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 15,355,888 $ 12,869,795





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2025 AND AUGUST 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED) 2025 2024 Sales, net $ 6,856,218 $ 5,851,272 Cost of sales 2,221,284 1,697,624 Gross profit $ 4,634,934 $ 4,153,648 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing $ 2,785,869 $ 2,669,471 Compensation and related taxes 204,528 190,648 Professional and consulting 799,514 947,849 General and administrative 433,285 486,382 Total Operating Expenses $ 4,223,196 $ 4,294,350 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS $ 411,738 $ (140,702 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income 1,318 2,266 Interest income 37,579 28,631 Interest expense and other finance charges (1,283 ) - Other income (expense), net $ 37,614 $ 30,897 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES $ 449,352 $ (109,805 ) Provision for income taxes 115,058 - NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 334,294 $ (109,805 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,638,785 6,172,379 Diluted 8,243,025 6,172,379





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2025 AND AUGUST 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED) 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 334,294 $ (109,805 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 62,087 12,895 (Recovery)/provision for credit losses (158 ) 18,785 Stock-based compensation 199,212 297,864 Deferred income taxes (75,943 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,774,648 ) (108,100 ) Inventory (1,355,804 ) 120,603 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,290 486,958 Accounts payable 1,525,180 405,511 Other current liabilities 383,246 (178,731 ) Contract liabilities (48,950 ) (48,662 ) NET CASH (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (739,194 ) 897,318 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of intangibles (86,130 ) (41,840 ) Purchase of property and equipment (8,367 ) - NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (94,497 ) (41,840 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of note payable (1,030 ) (2,337 ) Repayments to a related party (1,056,202 ) (1,644,038 ) Advances from a related party 1,207,693 1,685,745 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 150,461 39,370 NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH (683,230 ) 894,848 CASH - Beginning of period 4,769,854 3,253,876 CASH - End of period $ 4,086,624 $ 4,148,724 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1,134 $ - Income taxes $ - $ -

About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at www.axilbrands.com and its Reviv3® website at www.reviv3.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company’s ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the U.S. federal government shutdown, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

