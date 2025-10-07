Glo Fiber Opens New Retail Location in Winchester, Virginia

EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), has opened a new Winchester, Virginia retail store for ultra-fast fiber internet service. A grand opening event is scheduled for October 9th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 229 Market Street in Rutherford Crossing. Radio personality Chris Mitchell of Q102 FM will be appearing at the store with special Glo Fiber offers and other prizes.

Glo Fiber internet, streaming TV, and voice services are available to over 25,000 homes and businesses in Winchester and Frederick County. Headquartered in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Glo Fiber provides a locally-based broadband option for the community.

“The new Glo Fiber retail store in Winchester represents more than just expanded access to high-speed internet—it’s an investment in the region’s future,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory & Industry Affairs at Shentel. “Reliable broadband is a catalyst for economic growth, educational opportunity, and enhanced quality of life. By making our services more accessible, we’re helping local families, students, and businesses thrive in a digital-first world. We’re proud to be part of Winchester and Frederick County’s continued development and to support the community with cutting-edge connectivity and exceptional local service.”

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel’s 17,700-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior, local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Delaware.

Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key competitive differentiators:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt and friendly local customer service

Glo Fiber store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of every month. To learn more, please visit www.glofiber.com/en/local/va/winchester for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 380,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,700 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7559837c-f5d8-4c46-b170-e2ddfdc1dd83