Dataiku Launches Agent Hub: The Collaborative Workspace to Build, Share and Scale AI Agents

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, The Universal AI Platform™, today announced the launch of Agent Hub, a centralized workspace where any employee can discover, use, and create approved AI agents, while IT retains full control over access to models, data, and the agent lifecycle. By eliminating fragmentation caused by isolated, ungoverned agent experiments, Agent Hub helps enterprises unlock agent business value and better determine ROI with clear visibility into agent adoption, usage, and impact.

Enterprises everywhere are racing to adopt AI agents, but most are running into the same roadblocks: Experiments are scattered across siloed tools, IT has limited oversight, and compliance and ROI are increasingly difficult to prove. This fragmentation undermines trust, fuels shadow AI, and leaves innovation stuck in pilots.

To solve these challenges, Dataiku has introduced Agent Hub, a centralized, collaborative workspace inside The Universal AI Platform where every employee can discover, use, and build approved AI agents — while IT maintains complete oversight of access, governance, and lifecycle management. Agent Hub treats AI agents as mission-critical enterprise assets, securely connected to business data and models, orchestrated across teams, and governed end-to-end.

With Agent Hub, enterprises benefit from:

IT in Control: IT sets the rules on which agents, models, and tools are available keeping innovation safe and compliant.

A Trusted Library: Employees can instantly find and use approved agents, whether for mission-critical processes or routine daily tasks, all in one central place.

Build in Minutes: Anyone can create and share their own agents fast with a simple builder and 20+ ready-to-use templates.

Scale What Works: IT can see which agents perform best, enhance as needed, and promote them across the company for maximum impact.

“The era of scattered, low-value AI experiments is over,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “With Agent Hub, enterprises finally get both: the freedom for employees to use existing agents and build their own while IT keeps the control they need. That balance turns fragmented projects into proof of ROI for CFOs and trusted scale for CIOs.”

Building the Future of Agentic Innovation

As part of The Universal AI Platform™, Agent Hub helps organizations get real business results from AI agents without being tied to one vendor or cloud. It connects easily to existing company data and tools, works with enterprise data pipelines and ML workflows, and comes with built-in guardrails for security, oversight, and observability. The result is a foundation for enterprise AI that is collaborative, well-governed, and ready to scale.

“Agent Hub is designed to put both innovation and governance in the same place,” said Clément Stenac, co-founder and CTO of Dataiku. “By giving every employee the tools to create and use agents while ensuring IT maintains clear oversight, we’re bridging the gap between rapid experimentation and controlled enterprise-grade adoption. That’s the turning point where companies stop running proofs-of-concept and start generating transformative value that reshapes their business trajectory.”

Agent Hub is available for all customers on the latest release of The Universal AI Platform. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.dataiku.com.

