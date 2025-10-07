American Oncology Network and The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Welcome Dr. Chitra Rajagopal

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices, and its partner practice, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD), today announced that medical oncologist Chitra Rajagopal, MD (“Dr. Raj”), has joined the physician care team. She will see patients in Germantown and Bethesda, Maryland, alongside the practice’s existing team of experienced providers.

Dr. Raj is Board-certified in medical oncology. She earned her medical degree from Stanley Medical College in Madras, India, where she graduated as the Best Outgoing Student. She completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, followed by a fellowship in hematology and oncology and a subspecialty fellowship in bone marrow transplantation at Georgetown University Hospital’s Lombardi Cancer Center. Since 1997, she has provided comprehensive community-based cancer care, served as faculty at Georgetown University Hospital, and held leadership roles at Shady Grove Hospital. She has also been a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, the American College of Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the American Bone Marrow Transplant Registry.

“I am pleased to join The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders,” said Dr. Raj. “This practice is well known for providing patient-centered, innovative care, and I am eager to contribute to its mission while caring for patients in our community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Raj to our team,” said Ralph Boccia, MD, FACP, Medical Director and managing partner at CCBD. “Her dedication to evidence-based medicine and compassionate care will further enhance the high standard of service our patients have come to expect.”

“Dr. Raj brings a wealth of experience and commitment to excellence that aligns with AON’s mission,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “Her expertise will be a tremendous asset to patients and providers across our Maryland network.”

CCBD provides community-based oncology services to patients in Bethesda, Germantown, and Baltimore, Maryland. The practice offers comprehensive cancer care, including diagnostics, cutting edge treatments, clinical trials that offer innovative opportunities, survivorship programs and patient support – all delivered close to home to reduce travel burdens for patients and their families. CCBD clinics feature private exam rooms and on-site infusion suites designed for patient comfort and privacy during treatment.

Dr. Raj is now seeing patients at CCBD’s Germantown and Bethesda locations. Germantown serves as her primary practice site, where she is currently available three days a week and will expand to four days a week beginning in January.

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com. To learn more about The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, visit ccbdmd.com.

