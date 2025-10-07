RTI to Host Fourth Annual Automotive Forum Featuring Industry Experts from Ansys, AMD, and Vector

The forum will explore technologies to accelerate SDV delivery and bridge legacy to next-generation automotive architectures

 | Source: Real-Time Innovations (RTI) Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the safety-certified communication framework leader for SDVs, today announced its fourth annual Automotive Forum, to be held virtually on November 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. CET. The complimentary event will bring together leading automotive innovators to address the path forward in software-defined vehicle (SDV) development.

As OEMs turn to SDVs for competitive advantage, they face the challenge of bridging legacy architectures while meeting safety, interoperability and cybersecurity demands. Experts from Ansys, AMD, Vector and RTI will discuss how to transition existing systems to modern platforms, integrate heterogeneous technologies, and re-use code from simulation through production. The session will also highlight new tools for developers, including AI and SDV toolchains, that streamline integration and accelerate delivery.

This Forum is designed for automotive leaders and architects who are looking to optimize the development of their next-generation SDV systems including Zonal Architecture, High Performance Compute, and Simulation/AUTOSAR Integration. Attendees can also look forward to a special announcement from RTI during the event.

Event Details
What: RTI Automotive Forum 2025: Accelerating Delivery in the SDV Era
When: Thursday, November 6, 2025 | 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CET
Where: Virtual

To view the full agenda and save your spot for the forum, please visit the event page. The session will be available for on-demand replay immediately following the live event, making it accessible to audiences in all time zones.

About RTI

RTI delivers the real-time data communication that powers the next generation of Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs). RTI is the safety-certified communication framework leader for SDVs, trusted by OEMs to bridge from legacy to modern architectures, thereby accelerating development from simulation to production. RTI Connext Drive® powers over 1 million vehicles on the road today and is used by more than 25 automotive companies to accelerate their SDV programs and enable zonal, ADAS, and telematics architectures.
Experience the industry's leading solution and try Connext Drive for free at rti.com/products/connext-drive.

Media Contacts:

Tiffany Yang
Public Relations, RTI

 

            








        

            

                

                    
