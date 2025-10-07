Open Source Database Leader Percona Appoints Peter Farkas as CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona , a leader in enterprise-grade, open source database software, support, and services, today announced the appointment of Peter Farkas as CEO, to lead the company’s continued expansion and open source innovation. Farkas brings over a decade of experience in leading and managing distributed teams on open source projects, with a focus on database and big data technologies.

“As a former Perconian, I’m honored to be returning to lead the company and uphold the values that have made it a trusted partner for open source database solutions,” said Peter Farkas, CEO of Percona. “I’ve followed Percona closely since my earlier time with the company, and deeply admire everything the team has achieved over the last decade. Stepping into this role, my focus will be on building on that foundation, leveraging Percona’s technical strength and expertise to deliver continued innovation for our customers.”

“Peter’s return to Percona as CEO ensures continuity in our vision and direction during a pivotal time for the industry,” said Bennie Grant, COO of Percona. “His deep understanding of not only the technology, but our teams and open source community, positions the company to continue delivering reliable, scalable, database solutions our customers depend on.”

Prior to Percona, Farkas was CEO of FerretDB, an open source MongoDB-compatible database. He has also held key roles at Cloudera, driving product innovation and scaling engineering and operations teams. Farkas holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Buckingham.

About Percona:

Percona is a world-class open source database software, support, and services company. The organization is dedicated to helping businesses ensure their databases — and the applications that depend on them — are secure, compliant, performant, and highly available.

Through a unique combination of database expertise and enterprise-grade open source software, Percona empowers organizations with the freedom to choose, the freedom to create, and the freedom to innovate with speed as they grow. For more information, visit www.percona.com.