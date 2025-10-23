Percona Releases Inaugural State of Open Source Database Management Report

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona , a leader in enterprise-grade, open source database software, support, and services, today released its inaugural State of Open Source Database Management Report . The report draws on the insights and expertise of a collection of industry executives and technical leads, including Percona leadership and leading industry experts. In addition to critical trends and forecasting, the report also offers vital guidance to business decision makers around matters of database infrastructure and management.

“This is an incredibly dynamic and exciting time in the database world”, said Bennie Grant , COO at Percona. “But with that flux often comes confusion. With this inaugural report, Percona and its partners hope to bring some much-needed clarity to the database management space, and give business decision makers the information and insights they need to successfully navigate the months and years ahead.”

Co-authored by eight Percona veterans and third-party customer experts, the 2025 State of Open Source Database Management report centers on four key areas of focus: the growth of polyglot (or multi-engine) database environments, the need for unified approaches to management, the deepening impact of AI and cloud-native computing, and the increasingly tumultuous open source licensing landscape.



The wide-reaching, comprehensive report covers significant ground and offers readers clear, actionable recommendations for navigating today’s increasingly diverse and fragmented database landscape—including executive playbooks and guidance on licensing. Key findings and takeaways include:



In a recent survey from Percona, 78% of technical professionals said that PostgreSQL is important to their organizations’ current or planned AI/ML initiatives, with 25% saying the open source database was “mission critical” to those initiatives.

With SaaS costs rising at nearly 5 times the rate of standard inflation —and the continuing trend of licensing revisions (as evidenced by companies like Redis and Elastic) causing uncertainty—experts recommend that organizations opt for established, community-led open source solutions, such as PostgreSQL and MySQL, to mitigate TCO, prevent vendor lock-in, and ensure long-term stability.

Cloud-native database deployments, using open source technologies such as Kubernetes, will become increasingly vital for the scalability, performance, and resilience of database infrastructure.



As the number and diversity of database management systems used within a single organization continue to rise, the need for unified, platformized architectures has become mission-critical to operational efficiency and speed of innovation.



“With the rise of cloud-native computing, AI, and ever-expanding data footprints, the field of database management has become more important for business success than ever before,” said Liz Warner , CTO at Percona. “To stay competitive amidst these seismic shifts, businesses should take an open source-first approach that stresses integration and unification of polyglot database environments. By relying on proven, community-led solutions like PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Valkey, businesses gain a degree of freedom, flexibility, and interoperability that will be absolutely critical for remaining future-proofed and agile in this ever-evolving space.”

To download the report, please visit: https://try.percona.com/state-of-open-source-report/ . To learn more about Percona, please visit www.percona.com .

