Provident Bank Names Annamaria Vitelli EVP, Chief Growth Officer For Beacon Trust

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced the appointment of Annamaria Vitelli as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer of Beacon Trust, a full-service wealth management firm and wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Bank. In this newly created role, Ms. Vitelli will be responsible for overall growth and retention of client relationships across the firm. In addition, she will lead a team of business development and wealth advisory professionals and identify other opportunities for wealth management services. As a member of the management team at Beacon Trust, she will collaborate closely with Valerie Murray, President of Beacon Trust and Chief Wealth Management Officer of Provident Bank, to execute a strategic sales and retention plan to expand the firm’s market presence and deepen client relationships.





“We are thrilled to welcome Anna to Beacon Trust,” said Valerie Murray. “Her deep expertise in wealth management and proven ability to grow and retain client relationships will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and reinforce our position as a trusted advisor to individuals, families, and institutions.”

Ms. Vitelli brings a deep commitment to client experience, thoughtful leadership, and a demonstrated track record of driving strategic growth throughout her tenure in wealth management, private banking, and trust and estate services. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President, Head of Hawthorn at PNC Private Bank, where she led the ultra-high-net-worth business segment, overseeing a team of more than 200 professionals dedicated to serving families and individuals with investable assets exceeding $20 million. Before that, she held senior leadership roles at PNC in wealth strategy and client experience, and earlier in her career, she worked in senior wealth management and trust positions at Vanguard, The Private Family Office, and as an estates and tax attorney.

“Beacon Trust is well-positioned to accelerate its growth across all areas of our business,” said Ms. Vitelli. “I look forward to partnering with my team members across Beacon Trust and the broader Provident Bank organization to build on our strong foundation and shared success, delivering lasting value to our clients and the communities we serve as we expand our market presence.”

Ms. Vitelli holds a J.D. and an LL.M. in Taxation; both earned cum laude from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law.

About Beacon Trust

Based in Morristown, New Jersey, Beacon Trust is a full-service wealth management firm, which together with Beacon Investment Advisory Services, Inc., has approximately $4 billion in assets under administration and decades of proven success, superior solutions and exceptional client service. The firm focuses on helping its clients attain, preserve and expand their assets through customized wealth management planning. Beacon Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Bank which, in turn, is a subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $24.55 billion as of June 30, 2025.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.55 billion as of June 30, 2025, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of more than 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to www.provident.bank or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

