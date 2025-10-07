Gov. DeWine, JobsOhio Welcome Honda Research Institute USA Expansion, Showcasing Ohio’s Leadership in Automotive and Advanced Mobility Innovation

Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Research Institute USA, Inc. (HRI-US), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and JobsOhio today announced a $2.6 million investment to expand Honda’s advanced research presence in Ohio with a new Advanced Materials Science Lab on The Ohio State University SciTech Campus. This investment strengthens Ohio’s position as a global hub for mobility research, development, and manufacturing.

The new HRI-US lab, scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2025, will support collaborative research into advanced mobility technologies, including quantum computing, hydrogen fuel cells, carbon capture, and EV batteries. JobsOhio provided a $500,000 Research & Development grant to help secure the project and a $2.6 million total fixed asset investment.

“Honda’s continued confidence in Ohio demonstrates how this is the most competitive and innovative state for the future of automotive and advanced mobility,” DeWine said. “From EV batteries and advanced materials to the next generation of hybrid and internal combustion technologies, Ohio has the workforce and the commitment to help Honda drive technology advancement worldwide.”

Ohio is an established leader in mobility, propulsion, and battery research and development as electrification grows across industries to meet the energy demands of businesses and consumers. Ohio’s automotive sector differentiates itself through its ability to support EVs, hybrid vehicles and traditional internal combustion engine propulsion. In addition, Ohio is leading the nation in its support of advanced air mobility, which includes electric aircraft.

“Ohio’s unique collaboration with universities, industry and government accelerates the Honda innovation that reaches markets worldwide,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Honda’s expanded research presence is proof of Ohio’s diverse economy and its ability to power multiple industries with the technologies that shape the future.”

For the automotive sector, companies benefit from Ohio’s:

A unique competitive edge in all three facets of propulsion — electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engines (ICE) — making Ohio the nation’s most versatile automotive manufacturing platform.

2 nd largest workforce in the nation for motor vehicle and parts manufacturing

largest workforce in the nation for motor vehicle and parts manufacturing #1 producer of engines in the U.S

#2 producer of transmissions in the U.S.

#4 in the U.S. for EV industry investment

#3 in the U.S. for automotive manufacturing

“As Honda continues to invest in the future of mobility including what powers it, Ohio continues to be one of our most important centers of innovation,” said Christopher Brooks, vice president of HRI-US. “We are grateful to the state of Ohio for supporting the continued expansion of Honda research capabilities in the Columbus region that will deepen our collaboration with academic and industry partners in the areas of advanced mobility research.”

In AAM, Ohio’s national leadership in growing the industry helps foster an environment for growth and innovation.

Miles of testing land & a statewide partner network

70+ higher education institutions fueling aerospace talent

Third-largest manufacturing workforce in the U.S.

Access to NASA Glenn Research Center, the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence, Air Force Research Lab & more

Open airspace for unmanned aircraft systems traffic management (UTM) and urban air mobility (UAM) operations

Proven success in recent Ohio projects like Anduril Industries’ decision to build unmanned systems and Joby Aviation’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft planned manufacturing facility.

“Honda has called the Columbus Region home for nearly 50 years and now employs more than 12,000 of our neighbors across research, design, production and other critical functions,” said Jason Hall, CEO of the Columbus Partnership. “The next-generation innovation investment announced today in partnership with The Ohio State University is another exciting step forward. The power of these two global Columbus Partnership members working together is a testament to the impact of the Columbus Way. This is real innovation, built in real time, with partners who know how to deliver.”

Honda Research Institute USA, Inc.

Honda Research Institute USA, Inc. (HRI-US) is at the forefront of advanced research aimed at solving complex challenges with direct applications to the current and future Honda technology roadmap. HRI-US engineers and scientists collaborate with academic, public and private institutions to foster innovation and drive strategic partnerships. HRI-US was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

Learn more at http://usa.honda-ri.com/.

Honda Manufacturing in Ohio

Honda has produced automobiles in Ohio for over 40 years, beginning in November 1982, with the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant, and today is the largest employer in the state.

Honda established U.S. manufacturing operations in Marysville in 1979 with the start of motorcycle production. Today, over 12,000 associates support Honda manufacturing in Ohio, with five plants that represent a total capital investment of $13 billion and the capacity to produce 460,000 Honda and Acura automobiles, 1.18 million automobile engines, and over 1 million automobile transmissions, EV battery packs and two-motor hybrid systems, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

The company’s five Ohio manufacturing facilities include three auto plants, the Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and Performance Manufacturing Center, as well as the Anna Engine Plant and transmission plant in Russells Point. The company has invested more than $1.4 billion in these facilities over the past six years, continually modernizing equipment and adopting new technologies to advance quality and efficiency for Honda and Acura customers here and around the world. Now, Honda is establishing the new Honda EV Hub in Ohio, including an investment of over $1 billion to re-tool existing auto and powertrain plants to create the flexibility to make ICE, hybrid and EV models on the same production line, as well as a $3.5 billion investment with LG Energy Solution to establish a joint venture EV battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio.

Learn more at https://ohio.honda.com/.

Learn more with the Honda Digital FactBook.

Honda Research & Development in America

Honda has been conducting research & development operations in America for 50 years, beginning with the establishment of a research facility in California in 1975. Today, Honda conducts R&D activities at 23 facilities across the country responsible for creating advanced products and technologies that provide new value to Honda and Acura customers.

Honda conducts all facets of product development in the U.S., including market and technology research, product styling, engineering design, prototype fabrication and testing, collaboration with parts suppliers, and support for mass production. With major R&D facilities in California, Ohio, and North Carolina, U.S. Honda associates are engaged in the development and testing of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda powersports and power equipment products, and also play a lead role in the development of leading-edge safety, driver-assistive and environmental technologies.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.