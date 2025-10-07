CHESS Health Launches TouchPoint to Enable Multi-Channel Patient Engagement

Rochester, New York, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health, a leading provider of digital behavioral health solutions, today announced the launch of TouchPoint, a multi-channel engagement tool integrated within its flagship eRecovery solution. TouchPoint addresses the critical need for ongoing, accessible communication between healthcare providers and their patients through their preferred channels of communication.

TouchPoint represents an advancement in patient engagement technology, offering healthcare providers a comprehensive solution that goes beyond basic communication to encourage meaningful connections. The platform enables seamless communication through SMS, email, and in-app messaging, while incorporating intelligent messaging capabilities, surveying tools, and automated outreach designed to drive engagement results.

"We know providers and health plans want their patient retention and recovery support efforts to reach all their patients and members," said CHESS Health CEO Hans Morefield. "With TouchPoint, we're excited to enable our customers to engage 100% of their patients, alumni, and members, using the communication channel preferred by the individual."

TouchPoint extends the evidence-based eRecovery solution to serve all patients and members through multiple channels, including within the Connections App, as well as SMS messaging and email. This comprehensive approach enables providers to deliver critical information, support, and resources in real-time, while facilitating two-way communication that supports treatment goals and maintains relationships beyond traditional care settings. The platform helps providers deliver recovery support, survey patients on their recovery status or level of recovery confidence, gauge their satisfaction, and remind them of critical events and appointments.

TouchPoint facilitates efficient outreach alongside established systems. Healthcare providers can leverage the platform for a wide range of critical communications, including:

Alumni Engagement: Send targeted surveys and check-ins to program graduates to support long-term recovery and to identify those needing additional treatment

Operational Communications: Alert patients about clinic closures, schedule changes, or missed appointments

Waitlist Management: Keep prospective patients engaged and informed while they await treatment services

Extension of Treatment: Prompt daily engagement, promote educational content, and deliver motivational messaging

TouchPoint is designed to directly assist healthcare facilities in maintaining optimal census and patient retention. By providing robust communication tools that keep patients engaged throughout their treatment journey and beyond, the platform helps providers reduce missed appointments, improve treatment adherence, and maintain stronger, long-lasting connections with their patient populations.

# # #

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health is a leading digital health innovator delivering evidence-based solutions that strengthen providers, health plans, and public sector organizations in their response to the substance use disorder (SUD) crisis. Our solutions enhance prevention initiatives, facilitate care coordination, and deliver wraparound recovery support tools that boost care plan adherence and treatment retention, resulting in improved clinical and business outcomes. For more information, visit www.chess.health.