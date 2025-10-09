CHESS Health Supports Hancock County's Expansion of Digital Recovery Tools with Addition of Family-Focused Companion App

Rochester, New York, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When someone struggles with substance use disorder, their entire family suffers. CHESS Health is partnering with the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) to address this often-overlooked crisis by launching the Companion app for families, friends, and loved ones of individuals with substance use disorder (SUD).

The Companion app provides an online community where families, friends, and caregivers of loved ones with SUD can connect with peers who understand their challenges. The app also offers educational content, links to community resources and online support meetings, and tools to help families navigate the complex and emotionally challenging situations that accompany addiction. As part of CHESS Health's evidence-based eRecovery solution, the app complements the Connections peer-powered SUD recovery support app and the Rewards Engine, an automated tool for recovery incentives.

Hancock County, located in northwestern Ohio, launched the Connections app in 2022 to improve program adherence and retention, thereby improving recovery outcomes. The app's strong adoption and utilization, driven by live peer support, inspired the board to expand services by adding the Companion app in October 2024. Like Connections, the Companion app is free and available to family members, friends, and caregivers of individuals in recovery in Hancock County.

Since launching Connections, results have been impressive: 97% of individuals with SUD using the app report confidence in their ability to remain sober, and approximately 700 people have completed screenings, enabling early identification of at-risk individuals and timely referrals to care.

Receiving support from a community of peers provides crucial strength for loved ones of people with SUD, helping to minimize the stigma, isolation, and shame that often surround addiction. Research shows that when family and friends support people with SUD, they experience multiple positive outcomes, including increased likelihood of seeking and adhering to treatment, resulting in lower instances of return to use.

"Supporting families and loved ones is a critical and often overlooked part of the recovery journey," said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. "CHESS Health and Hancock County are both focused on a holistic approach to addressing the SUD crisis. With the addition of the Companion app, Hancock County is taking another important step: not only equipping individuals in recovery with the right tools, but strengthening their entire support network to improve outcomes."

“Our goal is to give families and friends as many tools as we can,” said Zach Thomas, director of wellness and education at the ADAMHS board. “By addressing both sides of the recovery equation - supporting individuals in recovery AND their families - we are tackling the root causes that often undermine long-term success.”

This partnership represents part of a growing statewide effort, with CHESS Health fostering similar collaborations across Ohio, including Fairfield County and multiple provider partnerships, to improve program retention and clinical outcomes through effective digital recovery support.

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health is a leading digital health innovator delivering evidence-based solutions that strengthen providers, health plans, and public sector organizations in their response to the substance use disorder (SUD) crisis. Our solutions enhance prevention initiatives, facilitate care coordination, and deliver wraparound recovery support tools that boost care plan adherence and treatment retention, resulting in improved clinical and business outcomes. For more information, visit www.chess.health.

About the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services

The Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) is a public body comprised of voluntary members who share a deep commitment for how our local community works together to meet the mental health and substance use treatment and recovery needs of our neighbors, friends, and loved ones. ADAMHS is the local mental health and substance use services planning authority for Hancock County.