CHESS Health and Diamond Mind Partner to Deliver Groundbreaking Veteran-Focused Support

Rochester, New York, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health, a leading provider of evidence-based digital health solutions for substance use disorder (SUD), today announced a partnership with Garret Biss of Diamond Mind, LLC to deliver culturally relevant and strengths-based support for military veterans. This initiative expands CHESS Health’s mission of connecting individuals to recovery resources by introducing veteran-informed training, content, and community engagement inside its digital platform.

The collaboration introduces:

Provider Training: A NAADAC-accredited session , designed to equip clinicians and recovery staff with cultural competence and practical tools to better serve veterans, will be offered at no cost on November 6th at 1 p.m. ET. Click here for details or to register.

A , designed to equip clinicians and recovery staff with cultural competence and practical tools to better serve veterans, will be offered at no cost on November 6th at 1 p.m. ET. Veteran Focused Coping & Recovery Content : A series of short videos and guided exercises addressing resilience and post-traumatic growth will be available to veterans through the Connections recovery support app.

: A series of short videos and guided exercises addressing resilience and post-traumatic growth will be available to veterans through the Connections recovery support app. Veteran Huddles: Dedicated peer-led huddles that foster safe, authentic conversations among veterans will take place on November 10 inside the Connections app during two different session options at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

If you are a provider, health plan, or public health-focused organization and are interested in making the Connections recovery support app available to your population, please contact CHESS Health.

“Veterans represent a uniquely high-risk population for substance use and mental health challenges, and they deserve tailored, evidence-informed approaches,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “Partnering with Diamond Mind enables us to bring forward fresh, strengths-based resources that will make a tangible difference in outcomes for this important community.”

Diamond Mind founder Garret Biss, a retired Marine Corps pilot and nationally recognized recovery coach, added: “Too often, veterans are offered programs built for the general population, which don’t always speak to the lived experience of military transition. This partnership with CHESS Health ensures veterans have tools that honor their service, reinforce their strengths, and reconnect them to meaning and purpose in recovery.”

About Garret Biss & Diamond Mind, LLC

Garret Biss is a retired Marine Corps pilot and dedicated advocate for veterans, specializing in mental health, resilience, and recovery coaching. After facing his own challenges with anxiety, depression, and addiction following his military service, Garret developed a unique approach to recovery that emphasizes self-worth, identity, and the inherent strengths veterans bring to civilian life.

As the founder of Diamond Mind, LLC, he delivers transformational workshops and coaching programs, including the Veteran-specific ValiantPath and Warrior Reset initiatives. Garret is the co-founder of an addiction recovery residence, providing leadership and developing a curriculum rooted in positive psychology. For more information, visit www.garretbiss.com .