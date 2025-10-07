Data443 Risk Mitigation Showcases Leadership in Blockchain Security and Ledger Validation

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), a data security and privacy software company for "All Things Data Security," today reaffirms its leadership in blockchain security and trusted ledger validation. With nearly a decade of experience at the forefront of data protection and digital ledger infrastructure, Data443 delivers robust security practices integrated with reliable decentralized validation, positioning the Company as a trusted partner in the evolving blockchain ecosystem.

Data443 has a proven track record as a reliable operator within the Unique Node List (UNL) ecosystem of a major distributed ledger network. Since its early involvement, the Company has contributed to network stability and trust by maintaining high-availability validator nodes. In December 2018, Data443 successfully upgraded its validator infrastructure to align with updated consensus protocols, achieving seamless self-upgrades that underscore its operational resilience. Beyond validation, Data443 has developed and deployed enterprise-grade tools for data classification, compliance, discovery, and defensible disposition, extending robust security controls to ledger environments.

Data443’s validator infrastructure is built on a security-first foundation, incorporating hardened endpoints, isolated key management, real-time monitoring, and automated failover mechanisms to ensure high availability and consensus reliability. The Company’s voting patterns consistently align with ledger consensus outcomes, reflecting its stability and predictability as a validator. Over the years, Data443’s infrastructure has processed millions of ledgers without unscheduled downtime, demonstrating scalability and dependability. Operating with technical neutrality, Data443 refrains from participating in token rewards or economic incentives, thereby ensuring impartiality in transaction ordering and proposal validation to maintain community trust.

Looking ahead, Data443 is expanding its capabilities to support multiple ledger architectures, bringing its high-assurance practices to diverse blockchain ecosystems. The Company is also developing analytics dashboards to provide transparency into validator performance, including metrics on divergence events, latency, and fault diagnostics. By integrating its data classification, privacy, and compliance solutions with ledger validation, Data443 offers a comprehensive security framework that protects ledger data at every stage—during consensus, in use, at rest, and in transit.

“Our deep expertise in data security and ledger validation enables Data443 to provide exceptional reliability and trust within blockchain ecosystems,” said Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443. “We are dedicated to integrating enterprise-grade security across all validation processes. As distributed ledgers gain traction, the need for validators with stringent operational standards grows. Our proven track record as a UNL provider positions us to meet these expectations and serve as a steadfast industry leader.”

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, both at rest and in transit, locally, on a network, or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Data443 offers a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data, regardless of location, platform, or format. Data443’s framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. For more information, visit: https://data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue" or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443's plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443's services, future financial performance and operating results, and any other statements regarding Data443's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, or regarding the anticipated consummation of any transaction, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. They may relate to the outcome of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; inability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in the Company’s charter documents; and the uncertainties created by global health issues, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID, and political unrest and conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC"), including in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Data443 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All company products and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks, and brands does not imply endorsement.

For further information:

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZXDhJcx-XgMBhvE9aFHRdA

Sign up for our Investor Newsletter: https://data443.com/investor-email-alerts/

To learn more about Data443, please watch the Company’s video introduction on its YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg



Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

ir@data443.com

919.858.6542