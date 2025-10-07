Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1) (“Heliostar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 9, 2025. Vice President Investor Relations & Development Stephen Soock will present live to share how the Company’s combination of immediate cash flow, meaningful exploration upside, and high-grade resource development set the stage for it to become the next mid-tier gold producer.

DATE: October 9,2025

TIME: 10:00am EDT

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 14, 16 and 17. Sign up here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Initial drill results from ongoing 15,000m drill program at Ana Paula including 88m at 8.82 g/t gold and 30.2m at 6.29g/t gold

Results from quarter ended June 30 with $14.3m in operating cash flow from sales of 8,556 GEOs at an AISC of $1,541/GEO

Graduation to Tier 1 status on the TSX Venture Exchange

On track to deliver multiple studies across portfolio and restart stacking ore at San Agustin this quarter"

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a gold mining and development company with a goal of growing to mid-tier producer status by the end of the decade. The company currently has two producing mines in Mexico - the La Colorada Mine and San Agustin Mine open pit heap leach operations. Heliostar plans to leverage the cash generated by these operations to fund development of its flagship Ana Paula underground project. Ana Paula is a rare combination of bulk tonnage and high grade, with a construction start targeted for 2H 2026 to add 100,000oz/yr to Heliostar's production profile. The company also has a pipeline of other advanced development assets and exploration opportunities across its portfolio to continue to drive growth.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Heliostar Metals Limited

Rob Grey

Investor Relations Manager

(844) 753-0045

rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com