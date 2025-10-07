Opkey Expands Strategic Partnership with Argano to Accelerate Oracle Implementations

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opkey, provider of the first end-to-end agentic AI-native enterprise app lifecycle optimization platform, is deepening its partnership with Argano, the world's first and largest Global Specialist Consultancy (GSC) focused exclusively on enabling high performance across its clients’ business operations, to automate Oracle technology stacks for clients, powering critical business processes. By integrating Opkey's end-to-end enterprise app lifecycle optimization platform, Argano's Oracle Business Unit can focus on high-value services such as transformation and business advisory, driving smarter business technology process transformations.

This expanded collaboration builds on the companies' prior success in automated business system testing, further solidifying Opkey's position as a leader in enterprise app lifecycle optimization. Opkey's agentic AI-native platform enables Argano to reduce Oracle implementation timelines by up to 50%, identify inefficiencies, and autonomously align systems to business objectives. The partnership is designed to lower costs and mitigate risks associated with Oracle deployments.

“Our expanded partnership with Argano represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform the way Oracle applications are implemented and managed,” said Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey. “By leveraging our proprietary small language model and agentic AI, we've been able to optimize the entire enterprise application lifecycle, significantly reducing implementation project timelines for Argano's clients.”

“At Argano, we are constantly looking for ways to accelerate value for our Oracle clients,” said Todd Griffith, President of Argano’s Oracle Business Unit. “By leveraging Opkey’s innovative platform, we’ve been able to deliver faster, smarter, and more cost-effective Oracle implementations. This technology has allowed us to rethink our deployment model and set a new standard for digital execution that strengthens Argano’s leadership in Oracle transformations.”

Through this enhanced partnership, Opkey continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive business value for its clients and partners. By empowering Argano with its advanced technology, Opkey is helping to redefine the Oracle implementation landscape.

About Opkey

Opkey delivers the industry’s first agentic AI-native platform that streamlines every step of the enterprise application journey, optimizing business processes and the complex technology stacks that support them. Powered by a purpose-built small language model trained on terabytes of business process data and infused with decades of expertise implementing and managing enterprise systems, Opkey’s platform features a central orchestration agent, five specialized AI agents, and hundreds of micro-agents coordinating key lifecycle phases – process management, configuration, testing, training, and support. Enhanced by 30,000+ pre-built test cases and advanced process and configuration mining, Opkey goes beyond automation to intelligently identify process inefficiencies, recommend improvements, and adapt autonomously. The result: a self-optimizing, holistic system that transforms how enterprises implement, maintain, and scale mission-critical business applications. Learn more at www.opkey.com.

About Argano

Argano is the world’s first and largest Global Specialist Consultancy (GSC) focused exclusively on enabling high performance across our clients’ business operations, at scale and around the globe. Forged from world-class specialist consultancies with decades of enterprise technology, data, cloud, AI and operations expertise, Argano supports the full transformation agenda through strategy, design, execution, and ongoing managed services. We modernize and optimize core functions across customer engagement and service, revenue management, finance and planning, supply chain, and workforce optimization. Our promise to clients is maximizing their growth, profitability, commercial agility and customer satisfaction, guaranteed. Learn more at argano.com.