Marotta Controls Selected by Bell for Power System on MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft

MONTVILLE, N.J., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a leading aerospace and defense solutions provider, today announced its selection by Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, to provide a static inverter for the MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA). This milestone contract award represents a strategic expansion for Marotta, introducing a new product category, establishing a relationship with Bell, and positioning the company within the U.S. Army’s advanced weapon system development program.

“This new product and relationship with Bell epitomize the convergence of innovation and opportunity,” said Steve Fox, Senior Vice President, Power and Actuation Systems, Marotta Controls. “We've leveraged our decades of proven power systems expertise to develop inverter technology to support fuel pump applications. This positions Marotta as a complete power solutions provider across air, land, sea, and space domains.”

Development of the static inverter marks Marotta's entry into DC-to-AC power conversion technology, completing the company's comprehensive power systems portfolio. Featuring an advanced power conversion architecture, the device will play an important role in MV-75’s power distribution performance, enabling efficient operation of onboard systems while meeting stringent size, weight, and power requirements.

Developed by Bell and their industrial teammates, the MV-75 is the Army's next-generation multi-mission aircraft. The tiltrotor aircraft combines the vertical takeoff capabilities of a helicopter with the speed and range performance of fixed-wing aircraft, enhancing mission flexibility and operational reach for future Army operations.

“Recognition as part of the MV-75 program aligns with Marotta's strategic growth initiatives in advanced aircraft systems. This contract opens significant opportunities for expanded collaboration with Bell, supporting their continued innovation in vertical lift technologies,” added Fox. “As the Army modernizes its rotary fleet through the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program, Marotta is positioned to support critical defense supply chains and power system requirements across multiple platforms.”

This material is based upon work supported by the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal under Contract No. W58RGZ-23-C-0001. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

