Magnetic Beads Market Growing at 12.73% CAGR to 2030, Led by North America, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, October 7, 2025 – According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the magnetic beads market is valued at USD 2.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 5.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.73% during 2025-2030. The increasing adoption of magnetic bead-based solutions in cell isolation, diagnostics, and molecular biology research is positioning these tools as a cornerstone in advanced life sciences workflows.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America leads the magnetic beads market, driven by advanced research infrastructure, government funding, and adoption of automated systems. Europe follows with steady growth, supported by strong biotechnology ecosystems and regulatory support. Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, fueled by expanding life sciences research, increased biopharma manufacturing, and government initiatives. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually increasing adoption due to rising investments in healthcare and research infrastructure.

Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Magnetic Beads Market

Next-Generation Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction

Magnetic bead automation is rapidly replacing manual extraction methods, helping labs handle large sample volumes more efficiently while reducing contamination risks. Fully automated systems are enabling continuous operations with minimal staff involvement, and portable bead-based devices now bring rapid testing capabilities directly to the point of care. As regulators tighten oversight of laboratory-developed tests, manufacturers are standardizing consumables for smoother automation fueling consistent demand across the magnetic beads market.

Scaling Cell and Gene Therapy Through Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting

Magnetic-activated cell sorting has evolved into a reliable solution for large-scale cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Modern automated systems ensure high purity and cell viability, while improved bead designs allow easy removal before patient infusion. With the integration of smart controls and real-time process optimization, these technologies support consistent, high-quality therapeutic production and strengthen the role of magnetic beads in advanced biomanufacturing.

Mainstreaming of bead-based point-of-care diagnostics

Portable diagnostic tools using magnetic beads are becoming common in hospitals and remote clinics, offering quick and accurate results without centralized lab infrastructure. These systems support rapid testing for a wide range of conditions and improve clinical decision-making in critical settings. Their growing adoption is expanding the market for bead-based reagents and consumables worldwide.

Overview of Market Segments

The magnetic beads market is broadly segmented by magnetic core material, application, surface chemistry / coating, end user, particle size range, and geography.

By Application

In-vitro Diagnostics

Life-Science Research

Cell Separation & Therapy

Drug Delivery & Therapeutics

Environmental & Food Testing

Others

By Magnetic Core Material

Iron Oxide (Fe₃O₄ / Magnetite)

Cobalt Ferrite

Nickel Ferrite

Others

By Surface Chemistry / Coating

Silica-coated

Polystyrene-coated

Agarose-coated

Carboxyl-functionalized

Streptavidin / Biotinylated

Tosyl-activated

Others

By Particle Size Range

<100 nm (Nanobeads)

100 nm – 1 µm

>1 µm

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Overview

The magnetic beads market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding regional footprints.

Companies Profiled in this report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Promega Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

StemCell Technologies Inc.

Bangs Laboratories Inc.

Micromod Partikeltechnologie GmbH

New England Biolabs

Bioneer Corporation

EpiGentek Group Inc.

Chemicell GmbH

Spherotech Inc.

Abbkine Scientific Co. Ltd.

Magnetic Biosolutions Inc.

CD Bioparticles

Creative Diagnostics

Imagion Biosystems Ltd.

