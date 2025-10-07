Account-Based Marketing Market Size to Reach USD 3.74 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand for Measurable ROI Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Account-Based Marketing Market Size was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.74 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 15.0% over 2025-2032.

The market for account-based marketing is growing as more businesses use automation, predictive analytics, and AI-driven personalization to provide real-time information and customized messaging at scale. By enabling accurate targeting of high-value accounts, these features decrease manual campaign efforts while increasing ROI, retention, and lead conversion. Platforms for account-based marketing are solidifying their position as a top tactic for business-to-business (B2B) organizations because to their sophisticated recommendation engines and dynamic account analytics.





Account-Based Marketing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.22 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.74 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.0% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Tools, Services)

• By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud)

• By End-user Industry (Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Government, Travel & Tourism, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others)

• By Channel (Email, Display Advertising, Social Media, Website/Personalization, Events & Webinars, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By End-user Industry, BFSI was the Leading Segment with 30% Share in 2024; IT & Telecommunications to Grow with the Fastest CAGR of 18.86%

In 2024, the BFSI segment dominated the Account-Based Marketing market, driven by financial institutions prioritizing personalized engagement for high-value accounts. Telecommunications segment is expected to record the fastest growth, as digital transformation and complex buying cycles create demand for highly targeted, multi-channel strategies.

By Component, Tools Segment Dominated with a Market Share of 63% in 2024; Services Segment to Propel with a CAGR of 17.85%

In 2024, the Tools segment held the largest share of the Account-Based Marketing market, as enterprises increasingly adopted advanced platforms for campaign execution and analytics. The Services segment is expected to grow fastest, driven by enterprises requiring expert support for strategy design, integration, and execution.

By Deployment Model, Cloud Segment Dominated the Market with a 56% Share in 2024; On-premise Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment at a CAGR of 16.49%

In 2024, the Cloud segment led the Account-Based Marketing market, as organizations embraced scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. The On-premise segment is anticipated to grow fastest, particularly among industries requiring strict data control and regulatory compliance.

By Channel, Display Advertising Led the Market with a Share of 27% in 2024; Social Media is the Fastest Growing Segment at a CAGR of 18.48%

In 2024, the Display Advertising segment dominated the Account-Based Marketing market, supported by its ability to deliver highly personalized campaigns to targeted accounts. The Social Media segment is expected to register the fastest growth, as enterprises increasingly leverage platforms, such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and emerging networks to reach decision-makers with interactive, personalized content.

North America Dominated the Market with a Share of 40% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Over 2025-2032

In 2024, North America held the largest share of 40% the Account-Based Marketing market, driven by strong enterprise adoption of advanced marketing technologies, high demand for personalized B2B engagement, and the presence of leading solution providers. Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing region in the Account-Based Marketing market with a CAGR of 18.65%, supported by rapid digital transformation initiatives, increasing adoption of data-driven marketing strategies, and expanding internet connectivity.

Recent Developments:

November 2024 – Terminus merged with DemandScience, creating a global leader in B2B revenue marketing with an enhanced account-based experience (ABX) platform and omnichannel ABM capabilities. The Terminus CEO transitioned to CTO of the combined company under the DemandScience brand.

– Terminus merged with DemandScience, creating a global leader in B2B revenue marketing with an enhanced account-based experience (ABX) platform and omnichannel ABM capabilities. The Terminus CEO transitioned to CTO of the combined company under the DemandScience brand. December 2024 – HubSpot signed an agreement to acquire Frame AI, an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform able to transform unstructured data like emails and meetings into real-time insights, strengthening its Account-Based Marketing support.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ABM ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand the scale and maturity of ABM deployment across B2B companies, including adoption rates, target account volume, and marketing budget allocations.

– helps you understand the scale and maturity of ABM deployment across B2B companies, including adoption rates, target account volume, and marketing budget allocations. TECHNOLOGY & PLATFORM INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you assess the penetration of AI-driven targeting tools and integration levels of ABM platforms with CRM and automation systems, revealing digital enablement gaps and opportunities.

– helps you assess the penetration of AI-driven targeting tools and integration levels of ABM platforms with CRM and automation systems, revealing digital enablement gaps and opportunities. CAMPAIGN EFFECTIVENESS & ROI ANALYSIS – helps you measure ABM’s business impact through deal size growth, improved conversion rates, and shortened sales cycles, providing quantifiable ROI benchmarks.

– helps you measure ABM’s business impact through deal size growth, improved conversion rates, and shortened sales cycles, providing quantifiable ROI benchmarks. PERSONALIZATION & ENGAGEMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate the depth of personalization and engagement levels in ABM campaigns, tracking touchpoints, content customization, and audience interaction rates.

– helps you evaluate the depth of personalization and engagement levels in ABM campaigns, tracking touchpoints, content customization, and audience interaction rates. CHANNEL & STRATEGY OPTIMIZATION INDEX – helps you identify the average number and mix of marketing channels leveraged in ABM campaigns, guiding optimization for multi-touch, high-impact strategies.

