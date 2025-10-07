ONAR Signs LOI to Acquire New York–Based Growth Marketing Firm, Which if Closed, Will Add Seven-Figure Recurring Revenue and Expand Its AI-Driven Marketing Platform

Miami, FL, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a fast-growing marketing technology platform and global network of specialized agencies, today announced that its subsidiary JUICE has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the assets of a New York–based growth marketing agency. The transaction is expected to close within 30–45 days and, if completed, is expected to add over $1.2M in annual recurring revenue to ONAR’s consolidated results.

The acquisition would represent ONAR’s third transaction in recent months, following the acquisitions of JUICE and Retina AI, and another milestone in the company’s mission to create an integrated network of high-performing, AI-enhanced marketing and technology businesses.

“This proposed acquisition continues our strategy of going deeper within our most successful verticals — combining high-retention, recurring revenue with best-in-class performance marketing capabilities,” said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. “Together with JUICE and Retina AI, this strengthens our ecosystem and moves us closer to building the most complete marketing growth platform for modern brands.”

The New York firm being acquired is known for its data-driven performance marketing, conversion optimization, and creative testing capabilities, serving a roster of e-commerce and consumer brands. The transaction is expected to bring significant operational and cross-selling synergies with ONAR’s existing portfolio, including:

Enhanced performance marketing execution across Storia, JUICE, and Retina clients.





Integration of AI-based analytics and creative optimization from Retina’s technology stack.





Expansion of ONAR’s recurring-revenue foundation, improving margin visibility and investor confidence.

Post-closing, the firm’s leadership is expected to join ONAR’s operating team, continuing in strategic roles under the JUICE umbrella to ensure seamless client continuity and accelerate integration.

“The company we’re acquiring has an exceptional reputation and a strong cultural fit with ONAR,” added Zdanow. “It’s a natural extension of what we’ve been building — a disciplined, data-centric network where every acquisition strengthens the whole.”

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company’s mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR’s agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company’s technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com