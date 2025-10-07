Lexitas Announces Promotion of Brandy Patrick to Chief Strategy Officer

HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, today announced the appointment of Brandy Patrick to the role of Chief Strategy Officer. Patrick, who previously served as president of Lexitas’ Records Division, will lead strategic initiatives focused on long-term growth opportunities across the organization and industry trends.

"Brandy has an exceptional ability to see around corners and anticipate what's next, expertly balancing clients’ needs today with the industry’s needs longer term," said Nishat Mehta, CEO of Lexitas. "She also embodies service excellence, building trust across teams and empowering people to deliver their best work through positivity and integrity."

The promotion represents Lexitas' commitment to innovation and reflects Patrick's results in driving meaningful business transformation. Her strategic acumen has been evident throughout her tenure at Lexitas, where she has demonstrated a unique ability to navigate complex challenges while bringing together diverse perspectives. Her approach transforms big ideas into shared action and has been instrumental in driving organizational progress.

In her new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Patrick will work closely with divisional and functional leaders across the organization to identify and develop new opportunities that drive sustainable long-term growth. She will also focus on identifying and removing obstacles to execution, ensuring strategic initiatives translate into measurable business outcomes.

"I'm excited to take on this new role and work with our talented teams to unlock new opportunities for growth," said Patrick. "Lexitas has incredible potential within an industry that is undergoing significant change, and I look forward to helping shape our strategic direction while maintaining our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Patrick's appointment comes as Lexitas continues to expand its technology-enabled legal services portfolio and strengthen its market position. Her vision, resilience, and action-oriented leadership style will play a crucial role in the company's continued evolution and growth trajectory.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, document review, and legal staffing. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,200 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://courtreporting.one/.

Media Contact:

Becky Bergman, 704-607-5977 | becky@furiarubel.com