New Panda Cares Centers of Hope Bring Enrichment and Opportunity to Strengthen Education for Arizona Kids

PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As national and state leaders continue talking about student achievement and chronic absenteeism, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Panda Cares Foundation are opening the door to safe, inspiring learning spaces for kids and teens across Arizona. By the end of the year, three Boys & Girls Clubs across the state will be granted a new Panda Cares Center of Hope - adding to those already open and reaching over 5,000 youth statewide.

Panda Cares Centers of Hope are intentionally designed to provide young people with resources and support to improve their academic skills outside of school. These spaces foster high-yield learning, enrichment, character building, and joy in academics—ultimately increasing access to post-secondary opportunities. This joint initiative has already supported over 3,600 kids across Arizona and will expand to serve nearly 1,400 more by the end of the year.

According to the most recent data, just 39 % of Arizona’s third-grade students are reading at grade level—well below statewide goals and national benchmarks. Meanwhile, chronic absenteeism remains a pressing concern: in 2024, 24% of students in grades 1–8 were chronically absent – suggesting that they missed 10 % or more of the school year - down from a high of 32 % in 2022. These trends, coupled with weak early literacy and elevated absenteeism continue to threaten academic trajectories and long-term success, especially when kids and teens are not being challenged outside of the classroom.

Each Arizona Panda Cares Center of Hope brings Project Learn to life - Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s evidence-informed program that transforms after-school hours into high-impact learning time. By reinforcing classroom lessons with homework help, enrichment activities, and essential tools, Project Learn helps young people strengthen academic skills while building confidence and a lasting love of learning.

“Ensuring young people are equipped to succeed academically is one of the key ways Boys & Girls Clubs support youth in realizing their full potential,” said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Each Panda Cares Center of Hope we open brings transformative opportunities—joining joyful learning experiences with a relationship-centered model that supports strong academic outcomes.”

With a $45,000 grant from Panda Cares, each Center of Hope comes to life with a refreshed space and enhanced policies, programs, and professional development—ensuring the greatest success for local youth.

Arizona Club sites with a Panda Cares Center of Hope include:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley – Compadre Branch-Chandler – Opened 2022

Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson – Jim & Vicki Click Clubhouse – Opened 2022

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale – Hartley & Ruth Barker Branch – Opened 2023

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona – Prescott – Opened 2023

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River – Bullhead City – Opened 2024

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley – Ed Robson Family Branch – Opened 2024

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley – Swift Kids Branch – Opening 10/7/2025

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River – Robert P. Swartzman Branch – Opening late 2025

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sun Corridor – Len Colla Branch – Opening late 2025

Each grand opening is celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, community outreach, Panda Express volunteers, food, and fun for families and neighbors.

“We are proud to expand our reach across Arizona with Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” said Monte Baier, Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Panda Restaurant Group. “We care deeply about the communities where we operate. This expansion underscores our commitment to meaningful academic resources and tangible impact for future leaders and it’s an honor to be part of it.”

Since 2020, Panda Cares has committed more than $62.5 million in national support to enhance academic programming, support Project Learn, establish Panda Cares Centers of Hope in Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, and launch the Panda Cares Scholarship Program. This funding is made possible thanks to the generous support of Panda Express associates and donations from guests that go directly to Boys & Girls Clubs in their local community. Over the past 5 years, Panda Cares’ and Panda Express’ support has created 159 Panda Cares Centers of Hope, awarded 308 scholarships, and provided more than 2,500 Project Learn grants, opening doors of opportunity for more than 1.1 million youth nationwide.

