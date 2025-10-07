Dairy Processing Equipment Market Size to Worth USD 25.62 Billion by 2034, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Consumer Demand

Ottawa, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dairy processing equipment market size stood at USD 13.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 14.41 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 25.62 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to high demand for technological advancements in the dairy processing industry. The technology helps to enhance food safety. High demand for dairy-based products, such as yogurt, cheese, butter, and processed milk, is also contributing to the market's growth.

Key Highlights of Dairy Processing Equipment Market

By region, the Asia Pacific led the dairy processing equipment market, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By equipment, the pasteurizers segment dominated the dairy processing equipment market in 2024, whereas the membrane filtration equipment segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the milk processing segment dominated the dairy processing equipment market in 2024, whereas the yoghurt and milk powder processing segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By distribution channel, the direct sales segment led the dairy processing equipment market, whereas the indirect sales segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By end-use, the large-scale dairy processors segment led the dairy processing equipment market in 2024, whereas the medium-scale dairy processors segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



Technological Advancements Helping the Evolution of Dairy Processing Equipment

The dairy processing equipment market has been experiencing growth recently due to factors such as rising demand for processed and value-added dairy products, technological advancements, and increasing consumer health consciousness. The technological process involves processing raw milk into the manufacture of dairy-based products, such as cheese, butter, yogurt, milk powders, ice cream, and many other items.

The technologically advanced machineries are used for pasteurization, separation, homogenization, filtration, and packaging. The dairy processing equipment market also focuses on various other aspects, such as developing technologies, increasing stringent regulatory standards for dairy processing equipment, raising consumer awareness of equipment safety, and the growing adoption of dairy products.

For Instance, AI Integration: AI-powered systems for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance are reducing downtime and optimizing equipment life cycles. Companies like GEA Group AG and Alfa Laval AB are leading the way in AI-enhanced dairy processing lines.

Contribution of Various Countries in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market

India - The country focuses on manufacturing technology and machines for both small- and large-scale dairy processing operations. It is also home to manufacturers like Ice Make Refrigeration and SM Engineering. India also produces equipment for products such as ghee, paneer, and butter.

- The country focuses on manufacturing technology and machines for both small- and large-scale dairy processing operations. It is also home to manufacturers like Ice Make Refrigeration and SM Engineering. India also produces equipment for products such as ghee, paneer, and butter. USA- Huge manufacturers provide processing plants for a variety of dairy products such as cheese, yoghurt, and milk powder, to satisfy the requirements on domestic and international levels.

Huge manufacturers provide processing plants for a variety of dairy products such as cheese, yoghurt, and milk powder, to satisfy the requirements on domestic and international levels. Europe- Germany’s GEA Group is the leading global supplier of technology for dairy processing. The group emphasizes sustainable and developed processing methods, essential for the growth of the market in the region.



Impact of AI on the Dairy Processing Equipment Market

Artificial intelligence is progressively reshaping the dairy processing equipment market by driving it toward smarter, more adaptive systems that enhance efficiency, minimize waste, and improve product quality. In modern dairy plants, AI-enabled sensors and control systems continuously monitor variables such as temperature, flow rates, pressure, and viscosity across pasteurizers, homogenizers, separators, dryers, and filtration units. These real-time data streams feed into machine learning models that detect anomalies early (e.g., fouling, deviations in cream separation), triggering automatic adjustments or alerts before batch quality is compromised. AI also supports predictive maintenance, forecasting equipment wear or failure so that servicing can be scheduled proactively, and minimizing unexpected downtime. Simulation models enhanced with AI can test new equipment configurations, control logics, or cleaning regimes in silico before building physical prototypes, cutting development time and cost.

New Trends in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market

High demand for quality and safe dairy processing equipment globally is one of the major factors for the growth of the dairy processing equipment market.

High demand for technologically advanced equipment to enhance product quality and meet consumer demand is another major factor driving the market's growth.

High demand for ready-to-eat products due to the hectic lifestyle of consumers also aids the growth of the dairy processing equipment market.

The use of automated systems and advanced technology for dairy processing helps enhance product quality, contributing to market growth.

Recent Developments in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market

In October 2025, Sabar Dairy Plant launched India’s largest cooperative dairy facility for curd and buttermilk in Rohtak, Haryana. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Mr. Amit Shah inaugurated the facility. The dairy facility is designed to process 150 metric tonnes of curd, 10 metric tonnes of yogurt, 3 lakh litres of buttermilk, and 10,000 kilograms of sweets daily. ( Source - https://www.indiancooperative.com)

- https://www.indiancooperative.com) In March 2025, in Trichy, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (Aavin) launched preliminary work to automate its dairy unit at Kottapattu near Trichy international airport. (Source- https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

Top Products in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market

Product Category Key Description / Examples Core Benefits Primary Applications Pasteurizers Heat exchangers and thermal systems used to eliminate pathogens in milk and dairy products. Ensures food safety, extends shelf life, and maintains product quality. Milk pasteurization, cream, yogurt, and cheese production. Homogenizers Equipment that reduces fat globule size for consistent texture and stability. Improves mouthfeel, prevents cream separation, and enhances emulsion stability. Fluid milk, flavored milk, yogurt drinks, and cream products. Separators & Clarifiers Centrifugal systems for separating cream from milk and removing impurities. Enables precise fat standardization and ensures high product purity. Skim milk production, whey separation, and butter manufacturing. Evaporators Systems that remove moisture from dairy liquids to concentrate solids. Reduces storage and transportation costs; enables powder and condensed milk production. Condensed milk, whey protein concentrate, and infant formula bases. Membrane Filtration Systems Includes ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and reverse osmosis units. High product recovery, minimal thermal damage, and selective separation. Cheese whey concentration, milk protein isolation, and lactose reduction. Dryers (Spray & Freeze Dryers) Equipment for converting dairy liquids into powders through heat or freeze-drying. Long shelf life, easy handling, and lightweight transport. Milk powder, whey powder, and infant formula production. Mixing & Blending Equipment Machines for combining milk, cream, flavoring agents, and stabilizers. Ensures product uniformity and consistent taste. Ice cream, flavored milk, and yogurt formulations. Cheese-Making Equipment Includes vats, curd cutters, and whey drainage systems. Automates cheese curd formation and improves yield efficiency. Hard, soft, and processed cheese production. Butter Churns & Spread Processors Churning systems for butter and spreadable dairy products. Uniform texture, reduced air inclusion, and automated fat crystallization. Butter, ghee, and dairy spread. CIP (Clean-in-Place) Systems Automated cleaning systems for dairy plant pipelines and tanks. Reduces downtime, enhances hygiene, and ensures regulatory compliance. All dairy processing facilities. Cooling & Refrigeration Units Equipment for maintaining temperature during processing and storage. Preserves product freshness and microbial safety. Milk chilling centers, yogurt, and cheese maturation. Packaging Equipment Includes form-fill-seal, pouching, and bottling systems. Ensures aseptic packaging, longer shelf life, and branding flexibility. Fluid milk, yogurt cups, butter blocks, and powdered milk.



Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market?

Factors such as a growing population, rising demand for dairy products from consumers across different age groups globally, and increasing disposable income are among the major factors driving the growth of the dairy processing equipment market. The high demand for specialty dairy products and functional food also contributes to the market's growth.

Technological innovations that help enhance product quality, lower manufacturing processing time, and ensure complete hygiene throughout the entire procedure are another major factor contributing to the market's growth. Health and fitness-conscious consumers form the biggest base for the market, further fueling its growth.

Challenge

High Demand for Dairy-Free Alternatives Is Restraining the Market’s Growth

The rising population of health-conscious consumers preferring dairy-free options can obstruct the growth of the dairy processing equipment market. Dairy-processing equipment producers also face issues in areas such as increased costs and complexity, adapting equipment for various raw materials, preventing cost contamination, and maintaining hygiene. Such factors may hinder the market's growth.

Opportunity

HPP Technology Enhancing Market’s Growth

High demand for hygienic, safe, and processed dairy products presents a major opportunity for the growth of the dairy processing equipment market. The high adoption of HPP technology is beneficial for the manufacturing of high-quality dairy products, including cream, cheese, butter, and yogurt, as well as baby foods, which will further support the market's growth in the foreseeable future. The bacterial fermentation process is widely used in the production of fermented dairy products, such as yogurt and other food options.

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Led the Dairy Processing Equipment Market in 2024

The Asia Pacific led the dairy processing equipment market in 2024, driven by factors such as rising disposable income, a growing middle-class population, high demand for premium dairy products, and increasing need for advanced technology in dairy processing. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have made major contributions to the growth of the market in the region. High demand for dairy products, such as yogurt, cheese, milk, and butter, especially among health-conscious consumers, is another major factor driving the market's growth.

North America Is Expected to Grow in the Expected Timeframe

Growing technologies, high adoption of the latest dairy processing equipment and technology, and a high demand for premium dairy products are some of the major factors driving the growth of the dairy processing equipment market in North America over the foreseeable period. High demand for stricter food regulations, the high adoption of smart technologies, and a strong focus on environmental regulations are other major factors driving the market's growth in the region over the foreseeable period.

Dairy Processing Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.6% Market Size in 2025 USD 14.41 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 15.36 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 25.62 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Dairy Processing Equipment Market Segmental Analysis

Equipment Analysis

The pasteurizers segment led the dairy processing equipment market in 2024 due to the multiple benefits of advanced technology, such as improved hygiene, enhanced product quality, stricter regulatory standards, and other similar beneficial factors that support market growth. Quality preservation and extended shelf life of dairy products are other key factors driving the growth of the dairy processing equipment market. Pasteurizers also help lower the spoilage-causing enzymes and bacteria, which is beneficial in enhancing the shelf life of dairy products, thereby promoting market growth.

The membrane filtration equipment segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to its increasing versatility, sustainability, enhanced product yield, cost reduction, and operational efficiency, which help improve food purity and safety. The rising technology helps enhance product quality, further spiking the market's growth. Membrane filtration helps enhance product quality and lower operational costs, which further drives market growth.

Application Analysis

The milk processing segment led the dairy processing equipment market in 2024, as it plays an essential role in processing raw milk into various forms of dairy products, including cheese, butter, yogurt, and pasteurized milk. It helps enhance the shelf life of such products, which aids market growth. The procedure also helps eliminate potential pathogens in various dairy products, thereby fueling the growth of the dairy processing equipment market. The segment also benefits from various factors, including easy transportation, longer shelf life, and reduced wastage, all of which contribute to market growth.

The yoghurt and milk powder processing segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its high demand, lower transportation costs, balanced demand and supply of product, lower impact of harmful bacteria, and enhanced shelf life of dairy-based products. Milk powder also helps enhance the texture of yoghurt, aiding the consumer experience and fueling market growth.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The direct sales segment led the dairy processing equipment market in 2024, driven by high demand for dairy products from traditional brick-and-mortar stores. High customer communication, integration, and high demand for after-sales service are also factors that contribute to the market's growth. Greater control, enhanced profitability, and stronger relationships with consumers also contribute to market growth. The direct sales segment also helps to avoid any miscommunication and confusion. The segment also helps reduce the extra cost of distributors' margins when purchasing dairy processors.

The indirect/distributor-based sales segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as it helps provide support to local vendors, lowers costs for manufacturers, and offers easy access to the local market. Distributors can obtain favorable costs from suppliers in cases of high-volume purchasing. The segment also focuses on streamlining services and logistics, which will further fuel the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

End-Use Analysis

The large-scale dairy processors segment led the dairy processing equipment market in 2024 due to factors such as an increased focus on sustainability, product development, innovation, lower costs, ensuring safety and quality, high demand for flexibility and versatility, and rising technological innovations, which aid the market's growth.

Medium-scale dairy processors are expected to grow in the foreseeable period as the segment focuses on the capabilities of technology, allowing companies and large-scale manufacturers to produce milk and other dairy products in large quantities. The manufacturing of various dairy products, such as cheese, butter, yogurt, and processed milk, in huge quantities, is an ideal example of the segment that depicts the market's growth in the foreseeable period.

The segment helps offer vital dairy processing equipment, including homogenizers, cream separators, and pasteurizers, which are beneficial for market growth. The segment also focuses on various other beneficial options for medium-scale dairy processors, such as high-quality dairy products, increased shelf life, lower foodborne illnesses, and other benefits that are helpful for the market’s growth.

Top Companies in the Dairy Processing Equipment Market





GEA Group AG : Provides comprehensive dairy processing solutions including separators, pasteurizers, and membrane systems focused on efficiency and sustainability.

: Provides comprehensive dairy processing solutions including separators, pasteurizers, and membrane systems focused on efficiency and sustainability. Alfa Laval AB : Offers advanced heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling technologies to improve yield and energy efficiency in dairy production.

: Offers advanced heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling technologies to improve yield and energy efficiency in dairy production. SPX FLOW, Inc : Designs pumps, valves, mixers, and heat exchangers that optimize dairy processing performance and product quality.

: Designs pumps, valves, mixers, and heat exchangers that optimize dairy processing performance and product quality. Tetra Pak International S.A .: Delivers complete dairy processing and packaging systems with strong emphasis on aseptic technology and sustainability.

.: Delivers complete dairy processing and packaging systems with strong emphasis on aseptic technology and sustainability. Krones AG (Germany): Specializes in automated filling and packaging equipment for dairy beverages, ensuring precision and food safety.

(Germany): Specializes in automated filling and packaging equipment for dairy beverages, ensuring precision and food safety. Paul Mueller Company : Manufactures stainless-steel tanks and processing systems for milk cooling, pasteurization, and storage.

: Manufactures stainless-steel tanks and processing systems for milk cooling, pasteurization, and storage. IMA Group : Provides automated filling and packaging machinery for yogurt, cheese, and dairy powder applications.

: Provides automated filling and packaging machinery for yogurt, cheese, and dairy powder applications. Feldmeier Equipment, Inc: Produces sanitary vessels, mixers, and tanks designed for hygienic dairy and beverage processing.

Produces sanitary vessels, mixers, and tanks designed for hygienic dairy and beverage processing. IDMC Limited : Supplies turnkey dairy processing plants and equipment for major cooperatives like Amul.

: Supplies turnkey dairy processing plants and equipment for major cooperatives like Amul. Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V .: Develops mid-sized dairy machinery for cheese, butter, and milk processing.

.: Develops mid-sized dairy machinery for cheese, butter, and milk processing. Van den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment : Supplies new and refurbished modular dairy equipment for efficient plant setups.

: Supplies new and refurbished modular dairy equipment for efficient plant setups. Coperion GmbH : Provides automation and material handling systems for dairy powder and ingredient processing.

: Provides automation and material handling systems for dairy powder and ingredient processing. JBT Corporation : Delivers integrated pasteurization and sterilization systems for liquid dairy products.

: Delivers integrated pasteurization and sterilization systems for liquid dairy products. Marlen International : Manufactures advanced thermal processing and pumping systems for dairy and protein-based foods.

: Manufactures advanced thermal processing and pumping systems for dairy and protein-based foods. Agrometal Ltd: Designs stainless-steel tanks and automated dairy equipment for milk collection, pasteurization, and cheese production.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Equipment Type

Pasteurizers

Homogenizers

Separators

Evaporators & Dryers

Membrane Filtration Equipment

Mixing & Blending Equipment

Chillers

Other Processing Equipment

By Application

Milk Processing

Cheese Processing

Cream Processing

Yogurt Processing

Butter Processing

Ice Cream Processing

Milk Powder Processing

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect / Distributor-based Sales

By End-Use

Large-Scale Dairy Processors

Medium-Scale Dairy Processors

Small-Scale Dairy Processors



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

