New Jersey Communities United for Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day

TRENTON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communities across New Jersey came together yesterday for Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day (KOOAD), a statewide initiative led by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) in collaboration with the Governor’s Council on Substance Use Disorder, the New Jersey Department of Human Services, and local coalitions and communities. The effort mobilized residents from every corner of the state to confront the opioid epidemic through prevention, education, and awareness.

Local leaders, families, businesses, law enforcement, students, and health professionals all joined forces to share vital information on the dangers of prescription opioid misuse, the growing risks of fentanyl, and resources available for support. Together with state agencies and grassroots coalitions, these partners helped ensure that lifesaving messages reached every generation, from young people to older adults most at risk.

"Yesterday showed the true power of community. When New Jersey stands united, we can create real change," said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. "The conversations started and connections made on Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day will have an impact far beyond October 6. Together, we are building safer, healthier communities for every generation."

In the first half of 2024, drug deaths declined in 17 of New Jersey’s 21 counties. Increases were observed in Hunterdon, Cape May, and Somerset, while Sussex County reported the same number of suspected deaths during that period in both 2023 and 2024. These trends reflect the progress made through statewide prevention, treatment, and harm reduction efforts but also highlight that sustained education and community engagement remain essential to saving lives.

"While the recent reductions in overdose deaths offer hope, they also reinforce the need for continued vigilance, especially among older adults and other high-risk populations," Valente added. "Our work cannot stop here. Every day is an opportunity to prevent tragedy and strengthen New Jersey’s commitment to ending the opioid epidemic."

Visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org for more information and resources.

###

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 232 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.