In Situ Hybridization Market Size to Reach USD 3.43 Billion by 2032 Owing to the Surging Incidence of Cancer and Genetic Diseases Globally | S&S Insider

Technological Advancements in ISH Techniques is Boosting Market Growth Globally

The market is expanding due to significant technological advancements in in situ hybridization techniques, particularly chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). Assay sensitivity, specificity, and workflow efficiency have increased thanks to developments, such as RNA-based ISH, multiplexing capabilities, and automated hybridization platforms.





Automated ISH solutions are perfect for high-throughput research and clinical labs because they reduce human error and improve reliability. ISH automation was revolutionized in January 2024, when Biocare Medical and Molecular Instruments teamed up to integrate automated bioimaging equipment with hybridization chain reaction technology. These developments have the potential to increase the use of ISH in clinical diagnostics, academic research, and the pharmaceutical industry for the early detection of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases while improving overall diagnostic efficiency and accuracy.

In Situ Hybridization Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.82 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.33% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The growing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders is driving the demand for advanced molecular diagnostic techniques such as in situ hybridization (ISH).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) segment dominated the In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market in 2023 with a 54.25% market share, owing to its sensitivity, specificity, and extensive usage in cancer diagnostics and genetic studies. The Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period with 7.71% CAGR as it is cost-effective, easy to interpret under a standard brightfield microscope, and increasingly preferred in resource-constrained environments.

By Probe

The DNA probe segment dominated the market with 58.41% market share in 2023, as it finds wide applications in cancer diagnosis, detection of genetic disorders, and chromosomal studies. The RNA probe segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast years with the growing need for gene expression analysis, infectious disease diagnosis, and neuroscience research.

By Product

The Instruments segment dominated the in situ hybridization (ISH) market with a 34.12% market share in 2023 owing to the growing adoption of automated ISH platforms that improve efficiency, accuracy, and reproducibility in diagnostic and research laboratories.

By Application

The Cancer segment dominated the market with a 41.26% market share in 2023 on account of the growing cancer incidence and the escalating usage of molecular diagnostic methods for early diagnosis and targeted therapy globally.

By End-use

The Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories segment dominated the in situ hybridization (ISH) market with a 48.32% market share in 2023 owing to the growing need for precise and early disease diagnosis, especially in cancer and genetic disorders. The CROs (Contract Research Organizations) segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to the trend of outsourcing in drug discovery and biomarker research.

North America Held the Largest Market Share of 45.25% in 2023; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR of 8.43% Over 2025-2032

North America dominated the in situ hybridization (ISH) market with a 45.25% market share in 2023, due to its well-developed healthcare system, high density of major industry players, and strong adoption of molecular diagnostic methods. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period with 8.43% CAGR, driven by growing healthcare investments, rising incidence of genetic diseases, and developing biotech and pharma sectors.

Recent News:

In January 2024, Akoya Biosciences signed a license and distribution deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific. Under this partnership, Akoya is permitted to distribute its spatial biology solutions, which include imaging systems and reagents, in conjunction with Thermo Fisher's in situ hybridization assays. Through the partnership, the detection of protein and RNA biomarkers within tissue samples will be improved, enhancing research and diagnostics in spatial biology.

