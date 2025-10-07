Half of small businesses in the United States already use artificial intelligence to elevate customer service; 9 out of 10 will keep or grow their human service teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today revealed new research from a customer service and artificial intelligence (AI) survey of United States (U.S.) small business owners. Half (51%) of small businesses have already integrated AI into their customer service operations, and 94% expect to either grow their customer service teams or maintain current staffing levels over the next two years.

These findings come alongside nearly one in three small businesses (32%) saying they are doubling down on customer experience (CX) to strengthen loyalty and resilience in the face of economic headwinds. However, while customer service is recognized as a differentiator, small businesses are split on the role of AI to achieve superior CX.

Small Businesses Investing in AI View it as a CX Multiplier

The half of small businesses investing in AI are using it across multiple touchpoints in the customer journey:

74% use AI-powered chatbots

51% rely on AI-driven knowledge bases or help centers

39% equip live agents with AI assistance

38% apply AI analytics for insights

32% use voice AI or interactive voice response (IVR) solutions



These businesses reported faster resolution times (65%), round-the-clock support (60%), and higher customer satisfaction (40%). Additionally, almost one in five (18%) have seen increased sales through access to information enabled by AI.

“Small businesses are showing us that even lean teams can harness AI to deliver faster, smarter, and more valuable experiences to their customers,” said Neville Letzerich, chief marketing officer of Talkdesk. “By combining new technologies and the human element, they’re proving investments in modern customer service can reap dividends, and CX can be a source of optimism for businesses during uncertain times.”

But Not Every Small Business Is On Board with AI Yet

Among those small businesses not yet using AI in customer service, opinions are divided on future investments:

31% plan to adopt within the year

32% do not plan to adopt

37% remain unsure



Concerns about adopting AI include relevance (59%), fear of losing the “personal touch” (30%), and perceived complexity (21%).

Finding the Balance Between People and Technology

The half of U.S. small business owners already using AI in customer service follow several best practices to ensure AI supports a customer-first ethos:

43% prioritize human oversight in customer interactions

42% train staff on AI’s strengths and limitations

41% set clear AI usage guardrails

34% disclose AI use to customers

“If you’re a business leader and you see a gap in your customer service — such as missing calls during off hours or customers experiencing long resolution times — this research underscores how the right approaches to deploying AI can modernize operations without ever losing authentic, personal customer service,” continued Letzerich.

Methodology: Talkdesk commissioned Pollfish to survey 400 U.S. small business owners in August 2025.

