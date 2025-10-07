BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – FSFG), 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK - FCOB), Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE - ARIS)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – FSFG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, First Savings will be acquired by First Merchants Corporation (“First Merchants”) (Nasdaq - FRME). Common shareholders of First Savings will receive 0.85 of a share of First Merchants common stock for each share of First Savings common stock owned. Based on the closing price of First Merchants common stock on September 24, 2025 of $39.53 per share, the implied merger consideration for each share of First Savings common stock is $33.60 per share. The investigation concerns whether the First Savings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/first-savings-financial-group-inc-nasdaq-fsfg/.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK - FCOB)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, 1st Colonial will be acquired by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (Nasdaq - MPB). 1st Colonial shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.6945 of a share of Mid Penn common stock or $18.50 in cash for each common share of 1st Colonial they own, subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 60% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Mid Penn common stock. This values the transaction at approximately $20.03 per 1st Colonial common share. The investigation concerns whether the 1st Colonial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/1st-colonial-bancorp-inc-otcpk-fcob/ .

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE - ARIS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Aris will be acquired by Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) (NYSE - WES). Aris shareholders will receive 0.625 common units of WES for each Aris share, with the option to elect to receive $25.00 per share in cash. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $2.0 billion before transaction costs. The investigation concerns whether the Aris Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/aris-water-solutions-inc-nyse-aris/.

