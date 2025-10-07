Sunrise Granted Patent for Energy Storage Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material, Reinforcing Global Leadership in Advanced Energy Storage Materials

DOVER, USA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW) today announced that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd., has been granted authorization registration for its invention patent titled “Preparation Method of Anode Material for Energy Storage Lithium-Ion Batteries.” This achievement further reinforces Sunrise’s global leadership in advanced energy storage battery anode materials.

The resulting anode material demonstrates excellent high-temperature storage performance, high first-cycle efficiency, and outstanding cycling stability, providing significant advantages for energy storage lithium-ion batteries and supporting the development of high-performance, long-life energy storage systems worldwide.

The invention discloses a method for preparing anode materials used in energy storage lithium-ion batteries. The process includes pulverizing isotropic petroleum coke to a particle size of D50 = 10–50 μm; performing low-temperature graphitization at 2000–2600°C for 6–24 hours; crushing, classifying, and removing fine powders to obtain a graphite precursor with a particle size distribution of D90/D10 ≤ 4. Metallic lithium and polymers are then added to an organic solvent, filtered, and vacuum dried to obtain a lithium supplementing agent. The graphite precursor, lithium supplementing agent, and binder are uniformly mixed in a ball mill, pre-carbonized at 300–400°C for 1–6 hours to form secondary granules, and finally heated to 800–1100°C under an inert atmosphere with a carbon source gas for vapor deposition for 1–6 hours to obtain the finished product.

“This patent reflects our R&D team’s strong innovation capacity and further validates Sunrise’s globally leading position in advanced energy storage anode materials,” said Haiping Hu, Founder and CEO of Sunrise New Energy. “We will continue to enhance our R&D investment and accelerate the industrial application of high-efficiency anode materials for the rapidly expanding global energy storage market.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

