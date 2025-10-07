Dassault Aviation: Delivery of the 300th Rafale

Delivery of the 300th Rafale

Saint-Cloud, France, October 7, 2025 – The production of the 300th Rafale has been completed a few days ago. This milestone reflects the operational, industrial, and commercial success of this combat aircraft, which has no equivalent in its category in terms of versatility and proven operational effectiveness.

Under the oversight of the Direction générale de l’Armement and the engineering management of Dassault Aviation, the Rafale program brings along 400 French companies. It is a cornerstone of France's industrial and military sovereignty thanks to the critical technologies it has developed and the export successes it has achieved.

To date, 533 Rafale aircraft have received firm orders from France and eight export customer countries. Thus, 233 examples are yet to be delivered, with production rates planned to increase to 4 aircraft per month.

The first Rafale units became operational in the French Navy in 2004 and in the French Air Force in 2006. Export deliveries began in 2015 (Egypt).

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has 14,600 employees.

