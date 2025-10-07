Terra Innovatum and GSR III Acquisition Corp. Announce Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with $130 Million of Total Proceeds Expected at Close

$130 million in trust and equity financing proceeds to provide significant financial runway to complete first-of-a-kind SOLO™ micro-modular reactor licensing, production, and deployment

Combination of capital-light business model and strong cash position at close expected to accelerate growth, commercial scale-up, and supply chain enhancements

Ordinary shares expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “NKLR”



NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Srl ("Terra Innovatum" or the “Company”), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, and GSR III Acquisition Corp. ("GSRT") (Nasdaq: GSRT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that GSRT shareholders have voted to approve the previously announced business combination (“Business Combination”) with Terra Innovatum and all of the other proposals presented at GSRT’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 7, 2025. GSRT is no longer accepting redemption reversal requests.

Alessandro Petruzzi, CEO of Terra Innovatum, said, “We are excited that shareholders voted to approve our transaction and support our mission to deliver low-cost, zero-carbon, and reliable energy to the world. We are one step closer to becoming the first publicly traded nuclear reactor developer that has designed a scalable microreactor that can run on widely available LEU fuel and off-the-shelf components and is on track for commercialization in the U.S. by 2028. The proceeds from this transaction are expected to provide us with more than sufficient capital to complete the NRC licensing process and build and operate our FOAK reactor, positioning us for accelerated growth. Thank you to all the shareholders that have invested in our vision – we are confident that we have the right technology, team, and strategy in place to deliver long-term value for investors, customers, and the communities we serve.”

Giordano Morichi, Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations at Terra Innovatum, added, “The strength of our balance sheet at close will enable us to not only bring SOLO™ to market, but also to support scaling our commercial operations and strengthening our supply chain, which has already been established. We are particularly proud to have the backing of thousands of investors worldwide who believe in our mission, our technology, and our ability to deliver clean, reliable nuclear energy.”

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, the Business Combination is expected to close in the coming days. The post-combination company will operate under the name Terra Innovatum Global N.V., and its ordinary shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NKLR,” subject to the satisfaction of all other listing conditions.

ABOUT GSR III

GSR III Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. GSRT is led by a highly experienced sponsor team with a strong track record in SPAC transactions, having previously sponsored two SPACs and advised on over 20 successful SPAC completions. The company's management team includes Co-Chief Executive Officers Mr. Gus Garcia and Mr. Lewis Silberman, President and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Anantha Ramamurti, and Chief Business Development Officer Mr. Yuya Orime.

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLO™

Terra Innovatum's mission is to make nuclear power accessible. We deliver simple and safe micro-reactor solutions that are scalable, affordable and deployable anywhere 1 MWe at a time.

Terra Innovatum is a pioneering force in the energy sector, dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable power solutions. Terra Innovatum plans to leverage cutting-edge nuclear technology through the SOLO™ Micro-Modular Reactor (SMR™) to provide efficient, safe, and environmentally conscious energy. With a mission to address global energy shortages, Terra Innovatum combines extensive expertise in nuclear industry design, manufacturing, and installation licensing to offer disruptive energy solutions. Committed to propelling technological advancements, Terra Innovatum and SOLO™ are dedicated to fostering prosperity and sustainability for humankind.

It is anticipated that SOLO™ will be available globally within the next three years. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing, innovation, and R&D, SOLO™ addresses pressing global energy demands with a market-ready solution. Built from readily available commercial off-the-shelf components, the proven licensing path for SOLO™ enables rapid deployment and minimizes supply chain risks, ensuring final cost predictability. Designed to adapt with evolving fuel options, SOLO™ supports both LEU+ and HALEU, offering a platform ready to transition to future fuel supplies.

SOLO™ will offer a wide range of versatile applications, providing CO2-free, behind-the-meter, and off-grid power solutions for data centers, mini-grids serving remote towns and villages, and large-scale industrial operations in hard-to-abate sectors like cement production, oil and gas, steel manufacturing, and mining. It also has the ability to supply heat for industrial applications and other specialized processes, including water treatment, desalination and co-generation. Thanks to its modular design, SOLO™ can easily scale to deliver up to 1GW or more of CO2-free power with a minimal footprint, making it an ideal solution for rapidly replacing fossil fuel-based thermal plants. Beyond electricity and heat generation, SOLO™ can also contribute to critical applications in the medical sector by producing radioisotopes essential for oncology research and cancer treatment.

To learn more, visit: www.terrainnovatum.com.

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Partner, Chief Business Development Officer & Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Srl

E: g.morichi@terrainnovatum.com

W: www.terrainnovatum.com

Anantha Ramamurti

President, Chief Financial Officer

GSR III Acquisition Corp

E: anantha@gsrspac.com

P: (949) 468-7434

Nicholas Hresko-Staab

Vice President

Investor & Media Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

E: TerraIR@allianceadvisors.com

