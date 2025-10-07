Special Contingency Risks launches Enhanced Victim Support insurance in partnership with Hostage International

LONDON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Contingency Risks (SCR), a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW) has launched an Enhanced Victim Support insurance extension (EVS) to support hostage victims. The SCR initiative launches as part of an exclusive partnership with charity, Hostage International.

This new offering underscores SCR’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to victims of kidnap, unlawful detention, or critical security incidents, and their families. The EVS extension, available to SCR policyholders, provides enhanced coverage for victims and their families, including support for rehabilitation, salary support, and medical and psychiatric care.

As part of the partnership, for every Enhanced Victim Support extension purchased, Willis will make a donation to Hostage International, further bolstering their vital work.

Mark Doust, Director Special Contingency Risks commented "Our Enhanced Victim Support extension is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to deliver innovative and effective solutions that support post trauma rehabilitation for victims and their families. Our partnership with Hostage International aims to support and strengthen the fundamental work carried out by the world’s only dedicated charity in this field.”

Hostage International is a charity founded by Sir Terry Waite KCMG CBE and Carlo Laurenzi OBE to support families of hostages and former hostages. The charity provides free, confidential, and independent information and guidance to those affected by kidnap or unlawful detention.

Lara Symons, CEO, at Hostage International said: “We are very grateful for this innovative fundraising initiative from SCR, which will help enhance our work to support those who are affected by the unimaginable trauma of kidnaps and arbitrary detentions.”

