Poems of Goodbye and Forgiveness: Embracing Love Beyond Walls

Charleston, SC, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buried in Ink, a poignant poetry collection by Isabella Lilien, delves into the intricate emotions surrounding love and loss. This heartfelt anthology captures the raw essence of farewells, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences with grief. Each poem serves as a gentle reminder that healing is a journey intertwined with memories and the courage to embrace new beginnings. With vivid imagery and relatable sentiments, Buried in Ink creates a safe space for readers to explore their feelings, encouraging vulnerability and connection.



One notable poem encapsulates the struggle of holding on amidst turmoil: my sweet girl, i know you wanted so badly to leave. i selfishly agreed, because our future seemed bleak. but i am turning it around for you, my girl. i know you would do the same for me. i am taking down our walls so that we can see beyond this burning house. i am staying. and i hope you can forgive me. This powerful piece emphasizes the importance of relationships in the face of adversity, resonating deeply with anyone who has faced the heart-wrenching experience of saying goodbye.



Buried in Ink explores multiple themes, including:

- The complexities of love and loss

- The bittersweet nature of farewells

- The journey of healing and growth

- The importance of connection and forgiveness

- The enduring power of memories



Isabella Lilien structures the narrative to evoke empathy and understanding, reminding readers that grief is not a solitary journey. Buried in Ink is a beacon of hope for those seeking comfort in their darkest moments, sparking curiosity about the transformative power of love.



Buried in Ink is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Isabella Lilien is a 17-year-old author from New York. Her book, Buried in Ink, holds special significance as it was written during her time at McLean for treatment. Drawing inspiration from her own experiences, Isabella often writes from various perspectives. Outside of writing, she enjoys painting, playing lacrosse, and spending time with her dog, Blue, as well as her wonderful friends and family. Her passion for art led her to create mental health-related stickers to support suicide prevention through The Mindful Movement, aiming to raise awareness and funds for this important cause.

Media Contact: bellalilien@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Isabella Lilien

Attachment