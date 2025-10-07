Black Bear Sports Group to Reopen Wings West Ice Facility, Preserving Local Ice Sports Hub for Kalamazoo Community





Kalamazoo, MI, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An affiliate of Black Bear Sports Group, the premier owner and operator of ice arenas and hockey leagues across the U.S., is taking over operations of Wings West ice facility in Kalamazoo, ensuring local hockey players and figure skaters can retain their home for training and competition. The two sheet ice facility, previously operated by Stadium Management Corporation (SMC), was forced to close on September 12, 2025 due to a refrigeration system failure. Black Bear Sports Group will provide the resources needed to address critical equipment repairs and replacements so the ice facility can fully reopen ahead of the 2026–27 season.

“Wings West has long been a vibrant hub for the local ice sports community,” said Murry N. Gunty, Founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group. “We’re proud to protect that legacy while making the investments needed to strengthen its future. Our goal is to make sure every skater, coach, and fan in Kalamazoo has a high-quality place to call home.”

In addition to restoring operations, Black Bear has plans to support Wings West with full integration of its growth of the game initiatives, programs, leagues, tournaments, player ascension, events, on-line uniform and apparel stores. The ice facility will also be connected to Black Bear TV, the company’s dedicated streaming platform that increases visibility for teams and creates exposure opportunities for players on the path to collegiate or professional careers.



“SMC is thrilled to see Wings West in the capable hands of Black Bear Sports Group, who are known for delivering top-tier experiences for athletes and fans alike,” said Brad VandenBerg, Managing Director of Stadium Management Corporation. “It has been our pleasure serving the ice sports community in Kalamazoo over the years, and we’re excited to see the ice facility’s next chapter unfold.”

Black Bear Sports Group specializes in preserving ice arenas that serve as community cornerstones, stepping in where mechanical failures or economic challenges threaten program continuity. Black Bear has successfully revitalized arenas across the country by combining professional management expertise with player development pathways built through its leagues.

About Black Bear Sports Group

Founded in 2015 by lifelong hockey enthusiasts, Black Bear Sports Group is a premier owner and operator of ice arenas and youth hockey leagues across the United States. Dedicated to strengthening hockey communities and expanding access to the sport, Black Bear manages dozens of rinks, teams, and leagues, including the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation. Black Bear also offers elite training programs, tournaments, and Black Bear TV, a dedicated streaming platform that increases visibility for athletes. By preserving community rinks and creating development opportunities, Black Bear ensures that hockey and other ice sports remain accessible, competitive, and positioned for long-term success. For more information, visit www.blackbearsportsgroup.com.

