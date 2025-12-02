Black Bear Sports Group Announces Annual Scholarship Awards Supporting Youth Players Across Its National Hockey Network

Bethesda, MD, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Bear Sports Group, the premier owner and operator of ice arenas and hockey leagues across the U.S., announced the selection of dozens of recipients for the annual Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation scholarship program. The initiative provides tuition support to families across Black Bear’s national network and helps ensure that young athletes can continue participating in a sport that has become increasingly expensive for many communities.

This year’s recipients represent a wide range of youth hockey associations, development programs, and competitive teams that train and compete at Black Bear facilities across the country. The Foundation has expanded each season as part of Black Bear’s work to strengthen youth hockey’s future and create pathways for players at every level.

“Families invest significant time and energy into youth hockey, and our goal is to support that commitment by reducing some of the financial strain that many experience,” said Murry N. Gunty, Founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group. “We are grateful for the opportunity to help young players stay on the ice and continue developing within the communities we are proud to serve.”

Through its national network of ice arenas, leagues, tournaments, and training programs, Black Bear Sports Group invests in the infrastructure that keeps hockey sustainable and accessible for families. Black Bear TV, the organization's official streaming service, offers live and on-demand coverage of games, increasing visibility for players and strengthening engagement across communities. This year’s Youth Hockey Foundation scholarship awards support Black Bear's mission by helping players stay active in their home programs and supporting communities across multiple states.

“The Foundation was created because we believe that access and affordability remain essential to the long-term health of the sport,” added Gunty.



A full list of scholarship recipients, along with their club and location, is available on the Black Bear Sports Group’s website here.

About Black Bear Sports Group

Founded in 2015 by lifelong hockey enthusiasts, Black Bear Sports Group is a premier owner and operator of ice arenas and youth hockey leagues across the United States. Dedicated to strengthening hockey communities and expanding access to the sport, Black Bear manages dozens of rinks, teams, and leagues, including the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation. Black Bear also offers elite training programs, tournaments, and Black Bear TV, a dedicated streaming platform that increases visibility for athletes. By preserving community rinks and creating development opportunities, Black Bear ensures that hockey and other ice sports remain accessible, competitive, and positioned for long-term success. For more information, visit http://www.blackbearsportsgroup.com/.

