Black Bear Sports Group Offers 25% Foundry Adult Hockey Registration Discount for Veterans, Military Personnel, and First Responders

Bethesda, MD, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Bear Sports Group, the premier owner and operator of ice arenas and hockey leagues across the U.S., announces a 25% registration discount available to veterans, military personnel and first responders signing up for Foundry Adult Hockey’s “Get In The Game” (GITG) beginner program and the Novice Draft League.

Foundry Adult Hockey, part of the Black Bear Sports Group network, offers adults 18+ a structured pathway into the sport through its national learn-to-play and novice league programs. “Get In The Game” provides new players with foundational skills and on-ice instruction, while the Novice Draft League gives GITG graduates and other beginners the chance to experience organized, competitive play in a supportive environment.

“Veterans, members of the military, and first responders know what it means to work together, show up for others and rely on the people next to them,” said Murry N. Gunty, Founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group. “Hockey offers that same sense of teamwork and shared purpose, and we want more adults to feel welcome trying the sport for the first time.”

The discount is intended to expand access across participating Black Bear arenas and strengthen opportunities for adults returning to civilian life or seeking new community connections. For many veterans, team-based sports offer a familiar sense of camaraderie, structure and collective accomplishment that mirrors aspects of their service experience. Eligible participants can activate the discount by presenting verification to arena staff before the start of their first session, including a valid veteran ID, military ID, or first responder credentials.

“It is never too late to learn the game,” added Gunty. “Whether someone is coming off active duty, exploring a new hobby, or just looking for something fun and competitive, our goal is to open the door and help them join a team that grows together. Those who serve enrich every community they’re part of, and this discount is one way for us to thank them and ensure they always feel welcome on the ice.”

About Foundry Adult Hockey

Foundry Adult Hockey is the largest and most comprehensive adult hockey organization in the U.S.A. As a hockey enthusiast, you can learn the game and or play the game whenever you want, wherever you want and at any level that you want. The program is designed as a development ladder starting with Get in the Game for beginners, graduates move onto The Novice Draft League, and then to the Adult Hockey Leagues, Flex Games, and Adult Hockey Tournaments.

About Black Bear Sports Group

Founded in 2015 by lifelong hockey enthusiasts, Black Bear Sports Group is a premier owner and operator of ice arenas and youth hockey leagues across the United States. Dedicated to strengthening hockey communities and expanding access to the sport, Black Bear manages dozens of rinks, teams, and leagues, including the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation. Black Bear also offers elite training programs, tournaments, and Black Bear TV, a dedicated streaming platform that increases visibility for athletes. By preserving community rinks and creating development opportunities, Black Bear ensures that hockey and other ice sports remain accessible, competitive, and positioned for long-term success. For more information, visit http://www.blackbearsportsgroup.com/.

