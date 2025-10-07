Buffr SMART Named Best Oura Ring Cover

New York , Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffr, a U.S.-based, women-owned brand known for its high-quality lifestyle and fitness accessories, announced today that its flagship product, Buffr SMART, has been named the best Oura Ring cover by Digital Journal. This recognition highlights Buffr’s growing influence in the Oura ring accessory space and its continued focus on blending protection, comfort, and style.





Buffr SMART protects your Oura ring during weightlifting and other activities

Buffr SMART is a silicone Oura ring protector designed to shield Oura Rings and other smart rings during everyday life—from intense workouts to hands-on work environments. Whether lifting weights, practicing yoga, or doing household tasks, Buffr SMART allows users to protect their Oura rings without removing them—an increasingly popular solution among individuals who lead active lifestyles.

Since its launch, Buffr has sold over 20,000 units and cultivated a passionate customer base seeking stylish fitness gear that fits seamlessly into their routines. Its products are particularly favored by those who want to protect their engagement ring or smart ring during workouts without compromising aesthetics.

“Buffr SMART was created to empower people who want practical ring protection without sacrificing style,” said a Buffr spokesperson. “Being recognized as the top Oura Ring cover reflects the care we put into designing products that serve both function and fashion.”

Buffr continues to innovate in the space of fitness accessories and lifestyle protectors, with designs that support a range of activities and ring types. As a female-owned brand, Buffr takes pride in creating products that resonate with diverse communities—from athletes and professionals to creators and caregivers.

Frequently Asked Questions about Oura Ring Covers

What is an Oura Ring cover?

An Oura Ring cover is a protective accessory—often made of silicone or similar materials—designed to shield your Oura Ring from scratches, impact, and wear during daily activities or workouts.

Why should I use an Oura Ring cover?

Covers help prevent damage during hands-on activities like weightlifting, yoga, cooking, or manual labor. They’re ideal for people who don’t want to remove their Oura Ring frequently but still want to keep it in pristine condition.

Does a cover affect Oura Ring tracking accuracy?

High-quality covers like Buffr SMART are designed to maintain the ring’s sensor performance. As long as the cover fits snugly and doesn’t block the sensor area, your sleep, readiness, and activity tracking will remain accurate.

When is the best time to use an Oura Ring cover?

Use a cover during workouts, housework, outdoor activities, or any situation where your ring might get scratched, dirty, or impacted. Many users also wear covers during travel for added peace of mind.

Can I wear an Oura Ring cover all day?

Yes. Oura ring covers like Buffr SMART are made from soft, flexible materials like silicone, which make them comfortable for all-day wear without affecting fit or function.

Do Oura Ring covers fit all ring sizes?

Most Oura Ring covers like Buffr SMART are available in multiple sizes or flexible materials to accommodate different generations and ring sizes. Always check sizing guidelines before purchasing to ensure a snug fit.





Buffr SMART is female owned, US-based company

About Buffr



Buffr was founded with a clear purpose: to help people live active, dynamic lifestyles without compromising their individuality or sense of style. As an independent, US-based, female-owned brand, Buffr creates high-quality, stylish silicone protectors and fitness accessories designed for everyday life. From smart rings to engagement rings and other cherished jewelry, Buffr products offer a balance of protection, comfort, and confidence—allowing wearers to seamlessly transition from work to workouts to leisure. With over 20,000 Buffrs sold and a growing community of 5-star reviews, Buffr has become a trusted choice for athletes, professionals, and anyone who values both function and style. Whether you’re lifting weights, practicing yoga, working with your hands, or simply navigating daily life, Buffr provides innovative solutions that safeguard what matters most. For more information, visit www.buffr.co

Press inquiries

Buffr

https://shopbuffr.com

Buffr Media Department

contact@mybuffr.com