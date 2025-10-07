Amplify ETFs Files Two First-of-Their-Kind Products: A Stablecoin Tech ETF and a Tokenization Tech ETF

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, announces filings for the Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (QSTB) and Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF (QTKN).

Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (QSTB) seeks investment results that generally correlate (before fees and expenses) to the total return performance of the Stablecoin Technology Index (the “Index”). Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to maintain a stable value relative to a reference asset, most commonly the U.S. dollar. The Index measures the performance of companies with substantial stablecoin related revenues, investments or infrastructure roles and of crypto assets that provide exposure to the infrastructure supporting stablecoins (the “Stablecoin Ecosystem”). The Index seeks to target companies and assets best positioned to take advantage of growth in the adoption of stablecoins as a digital payment and settlement mechanism.





Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF (QTKN) seeks investment results that generally correlate (before fees and expenses) to the total return performance of the Tokenization Technology Index (the “Index”). Tokenization is the process of converting ownership rights in an asset, such as a security, into a digital token recorded, transferred and managed on a blockchain or distributed ledger. The Index measures the performance of companies with substantial tokenization related revenues, investments or infrastructure roles and crypto assets that support tokenization use cases (the “Tokenization Ecosystem”). The Index seeks to target companies and assets best positioned to take advantage of growth in the digitization of real-world assets.



“Stablecoins and tokenization are quickly advancing as the foundation for future blockchain adoption. Stablecoins enable frictionless value transfer and liquidity, while tokenization is transforming how real-world assets are issued, traded, and settled,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Having launched the first actively managed blockchain ETF in 2018 (BLOK), we’re building on that leadership with the filings of the Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (QSTB) and the Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF (QTKN), reinforcing our commitment to innovation and delivering timely, targeted tools for advisors and investors.”



To view the preliminary prospectus and sign up for updates, please visit:

This filing is the first step in the registration process for the ETFs and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $15.5 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 9/30/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Media Contact: Sales Contact: Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs Amplify ETFs Kerry Davis 855-267-3837 610-228-2098 info@amplifyetfs.com amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

The information in this Prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This Prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer of sale is not permitted.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in Amplify Funds statutory and summary prospectus, by visiting AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that investment strategies will succeed. The Funds seek to track an index, which may include securities regardless of investment merit. Performance may not closely match the index, especially when using a sampling approach. Foreign investments add political, economic, currency, and accounting risks. As a non-diversified fund, it may concentrate assets in fewer holdings, increasing risk.

The Funds will not directly invest in crypto assets.

Option strategies, including FLEX Options, carry risks such as pricing volatility, interest rate sensitivity, and illiquidity. Distributions may include return of capital, potentially increasing future tax liabilities.

QSTB: The Fund is concentrated in stablecoin-related technologies, which may be volatile and face regulatory, technological, and competitive risks. The evolving stablecoin ecosystem may undergo rapid changes.

QTKN: The Fund invests in blockchain and tokenization technologies, which may be more volatile than diversified portfolios. It is exposed to risks from tokenization-linked crypto assets (e.g., crypto exchange traded products (ETPs), options, treasury companies), including volatility, speculation, regulatory uncertainty, and market concentration.

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the investment adviser and Penserra Capital Management LLC serves as sub-adviser to the Funds.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.