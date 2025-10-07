Chang Robotics Partners with NSF-Funded HAND Research Center to Develop the Next Generation of Robotic Dexterity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chang Robotics has been formally recognized as an official industry member of the Human AugmentatioN via Dexterity Engineering Research Center (the HAND ERC ), a multi-institutional research effort led by Northwestern University and supported by a $26 million grant from the National Science Foundation .

The HAND ERC is developing dexterous robotic hands that are versatile, easy to integrate, and immediately useful “out of the box” for a variety of industry applications. The hand devices are equipped with a range of AI-powered skills that will grow over time, along with intuitive interfaces that workers can use right away, making the benefits of robotics accessible to firms of all sizes.

HAND is advancing robotic systems to perform specialized industrial tasks. They will improve worker safety and expand career opportunities, while also empowering shorter and more resilient supply chains that reduce carbon emissions and are less susceptible to disruption than prior technology and automation solutions.

By joining the HAND Innovation Ecosystem , which comprises nearly 40 organizations and includes 21 industry members, Chang Robotics will collaborate on real-world applications to empower a robust robotics workforce and to increase the availability of scalable, human-centered innovation.

Bringing Real-World Insight to Advance HAND Robotics Across Industries

Chang Robotics played an early role in shaping HAND ERC’s industry engagement strategy since the program’s inception in early 2024. Founder Matthew Chang and Chief Scientist Dr. Timothy Wei have helped define how the center will collaborate with the many small and medium-sized manufacturers that can benefit from accessible robotic solutions.

“From my very first meeting with early industry members behind the HAND ERC I was inspired by the potential of this amazing technology,” said Chang. “We are extremely happy to participate in its growth and continued advancement.”

Drawing from their experience designing and deploying automation for workforce support, the Chang Robotics team will continue to offer critical insight into how dexterous systems can be effectively implemented by businesses looking to improve safety, address labor shortages, and streamline operations.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Founded in 2017, the company has rapidly grown, delivering data-driven solutions that include some of the world’s largest autonomous systems. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators and by Inc. as one of the Best in Business, Chang Robotics advances human-focused automation that enhances workforce productivity and sustainability. In 2025, the company launched the Chang Robotics Fund, America’s premier manufacturing-tech VC, backing the future of American industry with a focus on Robotics, Automation, Energy, and Industrial AI. To learn more or connect with us, email media@changrobotics.ai , visit www.ChangRobotics.ai , and follow us on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48a13feb-5d9f-422f-a556-0e0b26213803