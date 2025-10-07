Canon U.S.A., Inc. Commemorates Ongoing Support of The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and Townwide Fund of Huntington at Annual Canon Promotional Night at Yankee Stadium

Melville, NY, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc. a leader in digital imaging solutions and a proud partner of the New York Yankees, recently celebrated its 22nd annual Canon Promotional Night on September 23 at Yankee Stadium, and used the opportunity to honor the company’s ongoing support of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Along with distributing co-branded Yankees/Canon caps to the first 18,000 fans in attendance, Canon U.S.A., Inc. Executive Vice President Peter Kowalczuk accompanied Executive Director and CEO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Meredith Seacrest Leach and a patient from Cohen Children’s Medical Center for a special on-field ceremony. In addition, Canon gave away 100 tickets to local nonprofit organizations through its support of The Townwide Fund of Huntington so children and their families could enjoy the Yankees game as Canon’s distinguished guests.

“It was an incredible honor for Canon to recognize the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and the Townwide Fund of Huntington during our annual Canon Promotional Night,” said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Celebrating these organizations at Yankee Stadium, surrounded by fans and community partners, highlighted the importance of innovation paired with compassion. At Canon, we believe in the power of imaging and storytelling to connect people, inspire creativity and bring joy into everyday life, and we are proud to support organizations that strengthen communities and empower those in need.”

Seacrest Studios are broadcast media centers for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media, offering engaging activities that foster joy, creativity and hope throughout their hospital stay. Canon U.S.A. has helped equip Seacrest Studios at 14 pediatric hospitals with state-of-the-art digital imaging technology, including EOS R Full-Frame Mirrorless cameras, high-end RF L-Series Lenses and compact photo printers.

“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is deeply grateful to Canon U.S.A. for shining a light on our mission at its 2025 Canon Promotional Night at Yankee Stadium,” said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Executive Director and CEO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “Our goal has always been to inspire children and families during their hospital stays by giving them opportunities to discover the joy of broadcasting and media. Being recognized by Canon, a company that understands the impact of creativity and communication, validates the work we are doing and inspires us to expand further. With Canon’s support and the awareness generated by events like this, we will continue to grow Seacrest Studios so that more children across the country can experience the magic of imagination, storytelling, and connection when they need it most.”

The Annual Canon Promotional Night at Yankee Stadium brings together Canon’s business partners, dealers, industry journalists and customers for a fun evening of activities and camaraderie. More than 38,300 people attended the game. Canon’s guests were treated to exciting, exclusive opportunities to meet and take pictures with former Yankees player and coach Lee Mazzilli. This year’s Canon Promotional Night also recognized the Huntington Townwide Fund, which is a local nonprofit organization that brings together a more than 30 charitable organizations to help improve the quality of life throughout the Town of Huntington, where Canon U.S.A., Inc. has been headquartered for more than a decade. Canon has partnered with the fund to advance its efforts to infuse local health and human services organizations with the support they need to fill funding gaps. Canon also encourages employees to volunteer at Townwide Fund initiatives and organizes opportunities for employees to assist.

“The Townwide Fund of Huntington is deeply appreciative of Canon U.S.A. for providing Yankees tickets to the children and families we support,” said Janice Whelan, Esq., Board President of the Townwide Fund of Huntington. “For many of these families, the opportunity to attend a Yankees game is a rare and unforgettable experience. Canon’s generosity created a night of joy and community that will be remembered long after the final inning. We are grateful for the care and thought Canon put into making this evening possible. Their commitment to giving back reflects the very spirit of partnership and compassion that strengthens our Huntington community.”

Canon’s support of both the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and the Townwide Fund of Huntington displays its longstanding corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which means living and working together for the common good and a strong, prosperous future. By helping children and families experience moments of joy and connection, Canon demonstrates its belief that corporate success is measured by more than innovation and leadership, but also by a commitment to strengthening communities and improving lives. For more information about Canon U.S.A. and its series of initiatives to bring communities together, visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

About the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients

through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s primary initiative is to build broadcast

media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Memphis, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Philadelphia, Washington D.C, Queens and Salt Lake City. New studios are scheduled to open Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, FL in 2025 and Children’s Hospital New Orleans in New Orleans, La., in 2027. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.

About the Townwide Fund of Huntington

In 1961, a group of Huntington residents came together with the goal of helping their neighbors in need. Their mission was to raise funds within the community to assist local charities. We are proud to report that since its inception, the Townwide Fund of Huntington has raised more than $14 million and continues to infuse local health and human service organizations with the support they need to help the residents of Huntington. Currently, more than 30 local charitable organizations are partnered with the Townwide Fund of Huntington to improve the quality of life in our community. As a non-governmental agency, we bridge the gap between dwindling governmental support for local charities and the increasing needs of community residents. The Townwide Fund of Huntington is made up of passionate like-minded volunteers. Their enthusiasm and commitment, along with help from our wonderful sponsors, has ensured that the Townwide Fund of Huntington remains an integral part of a strong and vibrant Huntington. For more information, visit https://townwidefund.org/.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com ) and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 World Series championships and 41 American League pennants. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner again in 2025. The venue is also home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognizable brands in the world.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

